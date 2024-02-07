Slippage | Xiu Mei from Espoo pulled the plug in the heart of Helsinki and received first-class help: “Experience 6/5”

Sometimes one unfortunate event follows another. Xiu Mei from Espoo got to know this. HS has written a lot about the slippery streets of the capital region.

From Espoo Xiu Mei the journey home led to a series of unfortunate coincidences on Thursday in Helsinki.

Mei works on the weekends as a security guard as a gig worker in South Helsinki at various locations.

For work shifts to Kaivopuisto, he has to walk from Rautatientori to Fabianinkatu.

Thursday after the overtime shift Mei headed towards Rautatientor via Kauppator as usual.

He was wearing safety shoes in which, according to him, “all the cracks are filled”. The shoes therefore have features starting from nail penetration protection.

That's why he says he was surprised by what happened next.

In front of Restaurant Kappel, the sanding of the road betrayed a tired returner from work and Mei slipped hand first onto the surface of the street.

“At first I didn't notice anything special. Then I looked at my hand and it was covered in blood.”

Like is known in Helsinki now extremely slippery.

Due to fluctuating temperatures, the city's sandblasting situation cannot be updated all the time. That's why many people have fallen all over Helsinki – it has also been seen at hospital receptions. Many places have turned into an ice rink: for example, there was recently in Espoo so slipperythat 4-year-old Thought skated to kindergarten.

of instructions collected by HS according to this, it is currently recommended to use a walking style that could be called, for example, “tottering”.

Hand bleeding, Xiu Mei continued her journey towards the Railway Square. While walking along the Esplanade, his eyes caught the cafe Strindberg.

“They were really friendly and offered paper and plasters.”

Salt and gravel from the street had gone into the skin, blood came out rapidly. He himself tried to dig out the pieces of gravel that had gone under the skin. The cafe offered disinfectant wipes.

“Then I thought that I could buy cocoa for this misery.”

In the process while Mei dried her hand and tried to staunch the bleeding, she used her other hand to pay for the cocoa she ordered – “comfort cocoa” – with a card.

He decided to take the drink with him. In the morning, it would be a very early wake-up call, and the clock would be a lot compared to that.

The most important thing, that is, the journey home was able to continue.

“That's when I added that my comfort cocoa for the rest of the way home.”

“Bank card!” Mei noticed after traveling home for quite some time.

A bleeding hand had distracted him at a critical moment.

When paying for the cocoa, the payment instrument had remained in its place, resting on top of the card machine.

Soon Mei also received a Facebook message from the cafe about the forgotten card.

Mei usually works 12-hour shifts. The next day, a streak of 10 days like that was about to begin.

He understood that he wouldn't be able to get to Strindberg for a card for at least the next week and a half.

“Then I killed that card.”

Last days Mei has lived, as she says, “in agony” without a bank card. And waited. The new card should arrive within about a week.

“I've been living on bank transfers now. I transfer money to my friends and they withdraw it to me in cash.”

The hand has healed well, because Mei says that she was able to clean it thoroughly.

Despite his unlucky day, he praises Strindberg's customer service profusely.

“Now the customer service experience was 6/5.”