Slippage | “The roads are completely covered in mirror ice” – Black ice caused a fog of crashes in Tampere

Black ice caused numerous traffic accidents on Monday morning.

Driving weather was really dangerous in places on Monday morning.

For example, in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta, despite the plus temperatures, there was poorly visible black ice on the roads.

“Everywhere the roads are now like skating rinks, even though it has been plus degrees all night. However, the situation there is such that the roads are completely frozen,” fire chief on duty at the situation and command center of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Aku Pietilä said after half past seven in the morning.

“Calmity is now needed for traffic.”

At least eight traffic accidents took place in Pirkanmaa in the morning over a period of just over 1.5 hours. According to the rescue service, there were no serious injuries in the accidents.

Satakunta According to people, there were several accidents in the morning traffic in Satakunta as well. The fire marshal on duty in the area Joni Toivo evaluate for the magazinethat difficulties for traffic have been caused by the really slippery weather in the morning.

The situation center of the Internal Finland Police Department reports that there were traffic accidents due to the weather both the night before Monday and Monday morning.

During Monday, the snowfall will recede over Finland, with the exception of Lapland. A flood warning has been issued for Northern Finland, Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. A bad driving weather warning has been issued for North Ostrobothnia, Kainuise and Lapland.