Slipgate Ironworks has acquired ALL CAPS, the Danish studio that is working on the shooter Core Decay. The information was shared by Frederik Schreiber, CEO of Slipgate Ironworks, via LinkedIn.

We remember that Slipgate Ironworks is part of Saber Interactive, one of the companies of the Embracer Group which over the years has acquired more and more gaming teams and intellectual properties.

Core Decay is described like this: “The year is 2089. For decades, the availability of natural resources has decreased until the collapse of society. Nations are governed by corporations and the planet is on the verge of an ecological collapse that will leave nothing left alive. During humanity’s last breath rises a dark network of conspirators, bent on saving the human species by any means necessary, even if it means sacrificing everything that makes us alive.Track a mysterious organization across a dying Earth, in an atmospheric single player adventure with 11 locations to explore.”

“While exploring vast structures, combat isn’t the only path to success. You may find that often the best approach is to avoid a hostile approach altogether and instead find creative solutions to achieve your goals. Explore alternate routes , violate computers and security systems, discover lost registers, codes and passwords and use every tool at your disposal to achieve your goals.”

core decay does not currently have a release datebased on information on the Steam page.