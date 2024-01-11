Slimming | Dieting insidiously changed its shape

In the first decade of the 21st century, women's magazines advised how to lose weight and train to “swimmer shape”. Nowadays, it is known that in the long term dieting often leads to weight gain.

Twenty years ago, the pages of women's magazines were filled with weight loss tips in January, and Helsingin Sanomat also engaged its readers in a “fat revolt”. The harmfulness of dieting has since been understood, but many people still start their year by losing weight – now we just don't dare to talk about it.

Fat rebellion. It was called a series of articles on obesity that started in Helsingin Sanomat in January 2007.

Spring fat rebellion is declared, because obesity has become one of the most difficult – and also the most expensive – public health problemscampaign in the opening story was written.