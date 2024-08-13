Home World

Slime alarm on the Adriatic: The slime carpet off Rimini is clearly visible even from space. © European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery/arpa.marche.it/Montage

The sight is probably hard to bear for holidaymakers in Italy. Massive waves of slime are gathering off the coast of the Adriatic, especially off Rimini.

Rimini – There is a problem off the coast of Italy and all the way to the beaches: slime – also known as “mucillagine”. The phenomenon spoils the fun of swimming for many tourists. The situation off the coast of Rimini is currently particularly bad. The slimy “sea foam” can even be clearly seen on satellite images from space.

Slime wave in the Adriatic Sea – extreme phenomenon in Italy plagues seaside resort of Rimini

A fairly long slime trail (in white), as well as the phytoplankton bloom (in green) off the coast can be seen in a satellite image from August 7. These images were taken by Copernicus using the Sentinel-2 satellite.

Heat and heavy rainfall are probably responsible for the extreme phenomenon. “The freshwater input has reduced the salinity of the sea surface, creating an ideal environment for the rapid proliferation of phytoplankton. The rising temperatures have further accelerated the process and made the bloom so large that it is even visible from space,” Copernicus reports. This bloom has led to the formation of slime that has accumulated on the coasts of some Italian regions on the Adriatic.

Rimini slime wave in the Adriatic Sea can even be seen from space: Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the slime (white) and also the plankton bloom (green). © European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery

Slime problem in the Adriatic Sea is not an isolated case

However, the slime in the Adriatic Sea is a natural phenomenon. For holidaymakers, the sea slime is generally harmless. In June, an algae plague in the Croatian Adriatic Sea made headlines. “Sea snot” on the beaches of Istria has since disappeared. After the Tyrrhenian Sea, the Adriatic Sea is now affected. The focus is currently on the slime off Rimini on the Adriatic coast of the Emilia-Romagna region. But other coastal regions from north to south in Italy are also affected.

Cristina Mazziotti, head of the Daphne oceanographic structure of ARPAE, explained in the news portal ilrestildelcarlinino.itthat the weather plays a decisive role in reproduction. Slime only multiplies in stable weather and extreme heat. Phytoplankton produces polysaccharides (sugars) that reach the surface and then settle on the coast. The color of the slime depends on how long it stays in the sea. When the slime oxidizes, it turns yellow. Only rough seas can destroy it.

Traces of slime plague were observed in the Gulf of Trieste as early as 1800. According to the expert, there were also significant slime backflows in 2018, 2014 and 1988. However, in her opinion, the marine ecosystem is not at risk because this phenomenon has always existed. Where the phenomenon does not occur, the water is clear, Mazziotti emphasizes.

Is an end to the slime wave in the Adriatic in sight?

“The slime will certainly end, if only thanks to the wind that can drive it: it could slow down in the next few weeks, perhaps with a progressive drop in temperature,” says Cristina Mazziotti. The slime is also proliferating in the waters because there is so much fresh water at the moment.

Is bathing in sea slime dangerous?

The mucous substances may be disgusting, but they do not pose a direct threat to human health. However, according to the Italian newspaper The Press have shown that even the slime on the coasts of the Adriatic Sea can contain a variety of microbes – including human pathogens such as Escherichia coli bacteria. There is also evidence that chemical pollutants, including large amounts of microplastics, accumulate in the slime, which then accumulate in seafood and enter our bodies through consumption. Another phenomenon plagues residents and tourists in Liguria. (ml)