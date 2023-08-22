In a time where every video game under the sun seems to be getting adapted into a film or TV show, Story Kitchen has acquired the rights to make Slime Rancher into a movie.

The production company recently partnered with game developer Monomi Park to bring the colorful slime vacuuming series to a new medium.



Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

As reported by Deadlinethe two companies are looking to continue the story of Beatrix LeBeau on the big screen, however no studios appear to be attached to the project at this time.

In addition to Slime Rancher, Story Kitchen also has a range of other video game adaptations in the pipeline, with the production banner also linked to Amazon’s Toejam and Earl movie and a Vampire Survivor’s TV show.



Image credit: Monomi Park

As for the Slime Rancher games, Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell called the original release the “poop-farming sim you didn’t know you needed”.

“I love a game that is both as sweet as apple pie and as dark as pitch, and Monomi Park’s bubbly sci-fi farming sim Slime Rancher is very much one of those,” he wrote, before describing it as a “sort of first -person Harvest Moon knock-off with a splash of Dragon Quest”.

Meanwhile, our Christian Donlan described its sequel, which was released last year, as both “glorious” and “ghastly”.

“What I love about this game is that it’s clearly born of ambivalence, of ideas that could only ever get slightly away from everyone and refuse to settle down. This game isn’t solvable, I reckon, and in 2022 that’s about the highest compliment I can offer,” he wrote back in October.