Slime Rancher is going to be a movie, at least according to what is indicated by a recent report by the Deadline magazine. The game will be made into a feature film in a collaboration between developers Monomi Park and the company Story Kitchen.
We also remember that Story Kitchen was founded by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson, and former APA agent Mike Goldberg. The company is building up an interesting catalog, with television adaptations of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell currently in production. Story Kitchen is also working on a Vampire Survivors animated TV series.
Slime Rancher, what is the game about?
Slime Rancher is a 2016 game (in Early Access, the full version is from 2017). It is a very successful sandbox game with 98% positive reviews on Steam and over 6 million copies. A sequel, Slime Rancher 2, is also available now.
The idea behind the game is very simple: you have to explore a colorful and cute world full of chaotic aliens while collecting slimes which are then brought back to your base to generate a profit. You collect slimes, grow them, feed them and mate them.
Here is 20 minutes of gameplay for Slime Rancher 2, which arrived on Game Pass at launch.
