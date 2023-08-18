Slime Rancher is going to be a movie, at least according to what is indicated by a recent report by the Deadline magazine. The game will be made into a feature film in a collaboration between developers Monomi Park and the company Story Kitchen.

We also remember that Story Kitchen was founded by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson, and former APA agent Mike Goldberg. The company is building up an interesting catalog, with television adaptations of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell currently in production. Story Kitchen is also working on a Vampire Survivors animated TV series.