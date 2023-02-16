Monomi Park has published a new update For Slime Rancher 2known by the name of Song of the Sabers. A new biome and new creatures are included in this update. Let’s see all the details.

Slime Rancher 2 biome is called Powderfall Bluffs and has the appearance of a snowy and wooded area. The island is described as “a gigantic, frozen time capsule” in which players can find ancient mysteries that seem to have frozen in time.

Among the novelties there is a new Slime, the Saber, clearly inspired by saber-toothed tigers: this creature is able to scare other slimes with its roar. There is also a new animal that looks like a mix between a chicken and a T-Rex. Also, the developers have hinted that there is another extremely rare Slime that can be found in the new snowy biome – who will find it first?

Powderfall Bluffs especially comes alive at night, when aurora anomalies are visible. These include trees and other plants that sparkle like aurora borealis and other stunning visual effects. In addition, there are bridges that allow you to access otherwise inaccessible areas of the map. This Slime Rancher 2 biome is just as big as the previous ones, but offers much more verticality, so there will be plenty to explore.

Among other novelties there is also the addition of snowballs (and the possibility of doing battles with Slimes), as well as new Gadgets such as the snowball machine and a giant snow globe.

We know that the game has sold very well and has been developed without crunch.