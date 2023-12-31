Japan is preparing to make history with its own SLIM missiona robotic spaceship aiming for a soft and accurate landing on the Moon. SLIM, acronym for Smart Lander for Investigating MoonAnd entered lunar orbit on 25 December 2023after a journey of almost four months since its launch from Earth, and is now approaching its final destination: the Shioli cratera geological formation of scientific interest located at mid-latitude on the visible side of the Moon.

SLIM is one pioneering mission on many points of view:

and the first Japanese lunar mission to attempt a soft landing after the success of the orbital mission SELENE in 2007;

after the success of the orbital mission in 2007; and the first mission in the world to test a vision-based navigation system which will allow you to independently identify your landing zone and correct your trajectory during your descent;

which will allow you to independently identify your landing zone and correct your trajectory during your descent; and the lightest lunar mission ever accomplishedwith a dry mass of just 20 kilograms and a launch mass of 130 kilograms.

The main objective of SLIM is to demonstrate the feasibility and reliability of a lunar soft landing highly accurate with lightweight architecture. This technology could open new possibilities for lunar explorationallowing you to access sites of high scientific interest that are otherwise too difficult or risky to reach.

For example, SLIM aims to land within 100 meters of its destination point, on the slope of Shioli craterwhich has a diameter of approximately 300 meters, and was chosen because it could contain the mineral olivine, which is believed to have been ejected from beneath the lunar crust following an impact. Olivine could provide valuable information on the history and internal composition of the Moon.

To achieve this ambitious goal, SLIM will use an innovative navigation system, which combines observation data from the Japanese SELENE orbiter with an image processing algorithm. This system will allow you to compare the images acquired by your camera with pre-existing maps of the lunar surface and calculate its position and speed, what's more will use a laser rangefinder to measure the distance to the lunar surface in the final stages of descent.

SLIM will be able to change its trajectory in real timeavoiding any obstacles or deviations.

A little history on the SLIM mission

SLIM it was launched on September 6, 2023 on a H-2A rocket from the Japan Tanegashima Space Center, together with XRISM space telescopean astronomical mission dedicated to the study of X-rays.

After entering low Earth orbit, SLIM began a series of orbit lift maneuvers, using its solid rocket motor, as part of its tortuous journey to the Moon, after which it carried out a translunar injection on September 30, performing a lunar flyby on October 4. This started the spacecraft on a long, propellant-saving loop trip to the Moon, leading to insertion into lunar orbit on Christmas Day.

SLIM is now in a polar lunar orbit 600 x 4,000 kilometersas expected, with the spacecraft currently in normal condition, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Japanese space agency managing the mission, and will soon begin gradually lowering its orbit in preparation for thelanding, scheduled for January 19, 2024.

The landing attempt will begin at 10:00 Eastern (15:00 UTC) on January 19, with landing approximately 20 minutes later. At that point, SLIM will begin to decelerate from a speed of approximately 1,700 meters per second, using its main engine and attitude control thrusters, and five 3D printed aluminum truss landing legs they will help the lander absorb the impact of the landing and settle on the inclined rim of the Shioli crater.

A successful SLIM landing would make Japan the fifth country to soft-land on the Moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, China and India. The latter became the fourth nation to achieve the feat in August 2023, with the landing of the mission Chandrayaan-3 at high latitude.

In addition to the actual landing attempt, the spacecraft is designed to spend the rest of the lunar day, about 14 Earth days, on the surface conducting experiments. SLIM carries a Multi-Band Camera (MBC), a color camera operating in four spectral bands, to assess the composition of Shioli crater. The MBC will analyze the spectra of sunlight reflected from the lunar surface and try to detect the presence of olivine or other minerals, also it will transmit the images and data to Earth via SLIM's antenna.

SLIM transports even one pair of small and innovative rovers, which will be released from the spacecraft after landing. The Lunar Excursion Vehicle 1 (LEV-1), a rover that uses a jump mechanism to move across the lunar surface, with a mass of 1.5 kilograms and a cylindrical shape with two wheels. The rover is equipped with a camera, a temperature sensor and a radiation sensor, and will be able to jump up to 10 meters high and 20 meters away, exploring the surrounding terrain and sending the images and data to SLIM.

The Lunar Excursion Vehicle 2 (LEV-2) is a spherical rover about the size of a baseball, with a mass of 0.5 kilograms, is equipped with a camera, a temperature sensor and a pressure sensor. The rover will move across the lunar surface by rolling, taking advantage of the low gravity and uneven terrain. The LEV-2 will send images and data to SLIM via a wireless connection.

The two rovers were developed by a consortium of Japanese universities and companies, led by the University of Tokyo, and have the aimed at testing new mobility and communication concepts on the lunar surfaceas well as providing additional information on the Shioli crater and its environment.

According to JAXA, the SLIM mission could lead to lower lunar exploration costs in the future, thanks to its lightweight architecture and advanced navigation system. The precision of the landings will be useful for accessing areas of high scientific interest rather than more general and safe landing zones, furthermore the SLIM mission could help stimulate public interest and participation in lunar explorationthanks to its innovative nature and its involvement of various partners.

The SLIM mission is in fact the result of one collaboration between JAXAThe Ministry of Education, of Culture, of Sport, of Science and Technology of Japan, the University of Tokyo, Tohoku University, Hokkaido University, Kyoto University, Aizu University, Chiba University, Keio University, Waseda University, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Sciences and Technologiesthe NEC Corporationthe Canon Electronics Inc.the Sumitomo Corporationthe Space BD Inc. and the ispace Inc..

The mission is therefore a technological, scientific and social challenge, which could open new frontiers in lunar exploration and space development. If all goes according to plan, Japan will be able to celebrate its first soft landing on the Moon on January 19, 2024, and the world will be able to witness a new space feat.

