Before the next federal-state meeting, the number of reported new infections will decrease slightly. Further tightening are in the room.

BERLIN taz | Last week, the current Corona numbers finally showed the trend that the lockdown, which was tightened before Christmas, was aimed at: The number of reported new infections is falling. On Sunday, the 7-day mean was around 17,900 cases per day, about 13 percent lower than a week earlier.

Compared to the previous high just before Christmas, the mean has fallen even more at 30 percent. Due to the fact that the number of tests was still somewhat lower recently, the current figures are still not directly comparable with those of December. Nevertheless, it seems clear that the numbers are currently falling. Nevertheless, they are still a long way from the political goal of an incidence of less than 50: The figure that indicates how many cases per 100,000 inhabitants * occurred within 7 days is currently 136 nationwide.A week ago it was 162.

The number of corona patients who are treated in intensive care units is also falling. At 4,971 on Sunday, it was around 7 percent lower than a week earlier. There is still no decline in the number of reported corona deaths, but at least it seems to be stabilizing: With around 870 deaths per day, the value is currently about the same as a week ago. However, because of the period from infection to death, an impact of the lockdown on the death rate would not yet be expected.

At the next video conference by the federal and state governments, which was brought forward to Tuesday, the main focus will be on possible tightening of the existing lockdown. In addition to the continued high number of infections and deaths, the main reason for this is the concern about the new virus mutation from England. “We know far too little about the mutated Viurs that is currently raging in Great Britain,” said the new CDU boss and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet on Saturday on ZDF. “That’s why I assume that we will tighten it again next week.”

The chairman of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Ralph Brinkhaus, insisted on tightening the existing lockdown. “The Prime Minister’s Conference must decide on tightening so that we can finally get the numbers down,” he said Rheinische Post. “We cannot afford the pandemic to drag on into summer.”

How possible tightening could look is still open. From the SPD there is a demand to make home office more binding and to temporarily close unnecessary businesses. He was in favor of “a really tough lockdown, which would not last that long,” said SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. Night curfews and a further reduction in the range of motion by 15 kilometers in areas with a particularly high incidence are also considered possible.

There is also talk of making the use of so-called FFP2 masks mandatory at certain locations. These protect against infections much better than simple masks, but are significantly more expensive. In Bavaria, an FFP2 mask is mandatory in local public transport and in shops from this Monday. Penalties for violations should be waived in the first week; People who are dependent on basic security should receive five FFP2 masks free of charge in Bavaria.

And again and again: Debate about vaccination privileges

Criticism of a possible tightening of the corona rules came from the FDP and the Association of Cities and Towns. FDP leader Christian Lindner spoke in the Picture on sunday against night curfews. “Under no circumstances should they be passed without referring to the Bundestag,” explained Lindner. He demanded that the Bundestag hold a special session before the chancellor’s talks with the prime ministers.

The Association of Towns and Municipalities also warned of tightened measures. Although an extension of the lockdown is necessary, chief executive Gerd Landsberg told the newspapers of the Funke media group. A mega-lockdown was “not a solution and could endanger the indispensable acceptance of the people for the numerous measures,” he said.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has meanwhile spoken out in favor of lifting certain restrictions for people with corona vaccinations. “Vaccinated people should be able to exercise their basic rights again,” he said Picture on sunday. Because they could hardly contract Corona any more, “a central reason for restricting basic rights is no longer applicable”. However, the responsible ministries for health and justice promptly rejected Maas’ initiative.