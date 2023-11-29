Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 11:35

After rising 0.67%, reaching a maximum of 127,388.15 points in the wave of optimism with light signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States) the day before, the Ibovespa renewed its low a moment ago, testing a drop this morning Wednesday, 29. The reason for this loss of vigor was the stronger than expected rise in the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP), says Gabriel Mota, variable income trader at Manchester Investimentos. “It was GDP.”

US GDP grew at an annualized rate of 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023. The result was above the previous reading and the median analyst expectations, an increase of 4.9%. The US consumer spending price index (PCE) rose at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the third quarter, gaining strength after rising 2.5% in the second quarter.

The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 2.3% between July and September, slowing down compared to the 3.7% increase in the previous quarter.

“The data reinforces the idea of ​​a tougher Fed in conducting monetary policy, returning some of the optimism of the day before”, assesses Bruno Takeo, analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

Despite this perception, Takeo says that the Fed will not necessarily raise interest rates, nor does he believe that there is room for a cut in the first quarter of 2024.

“Not that today’s data will mean new hikes in American interest rates, but it could be that the process of high rates will continue. But it is isolated data, the Fed will continue to look at other indicators to make its decision. It will be the sum of all of this”, assesses Mota, from Manchester.

Investors are also hoping for progress in the economic agenda, given the possibility of voting today in the Senate on the proposal that changes the Income Tax on exclusive funds and on income obtained abroad through offshore companies. The project that regulates sports betting must still go to plenary.

This morning, there was a new sign of inflation control, although the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) increased to 0.59% in November, from 0.50% in October. In 12 months, the IGP-M has accumulated a drop of 3.46%, which could reinforce optimism with a decline in the Selic.

Yesterday, the Ibovespa closed up 0.64%, at 126,538.32 points, following the good mood in New York. “The Index close to 127 thousand points brings optimism of returning to the record score, but it depends on the political scenario and the approval of measures in Congress”, says economist Álvaro Bandeira in a morning commentary. The Ibovespa record was recorded on June 7, 2021 (130,766 points).

Today, futures indexes rise up to 0.62% (Nasdaq), while oil advances around 1.00%, awaiting the OPEC+ meeting. Iron ore, in turn, closed down 0.47% in Dalian, China, where there are renewed fears about the financial situation of the real estate sector. Vale’s shares fell 0.18%, while Petrobras’s rose moderately.

At 11:17 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.10%, to 126,668.09 points, after advancing 0.67%, peaking at 127,388.15 points. In the month, it accumulates an increase of almost 12%.