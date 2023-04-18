Thermometers will go up slightly over the next few days in the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts that during this week temperatures will register a slight rise in different parts of the Community. In addition, almost the entire regional territory will be at very high or extreme risk of forest fire this Wednesday, April 19, something that normally occurs due to summer temperatures but in this case it happens in mid-April.

In the capital and inland areas of the Region, the minimum temperatures will rise slightly and will be above 10ºC, while the maximum will touch 30 degrees, especially for the weekend. In addition, the sun will shine brightly for the next few days, although a little more cloudiness can be observed starting on Friday.

In Cartagena and the coast there will be no great changes in terms of temperatures, which will oscillate around 15ºC, depending on the time of day. However, the sun will hide next Thursday, April 20, in this coastal area to leave a totally overcast day, according to Aemet. For the weekend, more of the same: the mercury will leave pleasant days and the sun will look for a place to be the protagonist again and accompany those who enjoy a day at the beach.

The thermometers will also mark somewhat higher temperatures in Lorca, Águilas and the entire Guadalentín Valley. The Aemet forecasts minimums of 11 degrees from Thursday and maximums that are close to 30ºC, a meteorology very similar to that which will be experienced in Murcia.

The Altiplano and the Northwest, as always, will enjoy cooler weather throughout the week, especially in areas of Jumilla and Yecla, where temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday and Thursday to drop again for the weekend. In the Northwest it will be a little hotter, since the minimum will be about 10 degrees and the maximum could touch 30ºC.

In short, a week is expected without major changes, but with some slight fluctuations in terms of temperatures, in addition to that prediction that affects possible fires in the Region of Murcia for this Wednesday.