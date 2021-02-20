This Friday the downward trend in the rate of Covid-19 infections was broken and a slight increase was registered, with 140 registered positives.

Of the 140 new cases, 51 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 11 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 10 to Águilas, 9 to Cartagena, 6 to Beniel, 6 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Lorca, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Archena, 4 to Cieza, 4 to Mula, and 4 to Yecla. The rest are distributed among various locations.

However, healthcare pressure continues to ease apace. There are currently 383 patients admitted for coronavirus, 24 less than the previous day, of which 109 are in intensive care units (three less).

The most tragic face of this favorable evolution of the pandemic is, once again, the deceased. On Friday, another ten people in the Region lost their lives due to the coronavirus. They are 5 women and 5 men of 98, 98,96, 87, 84, 75, 74, 71, 52 and 51 years. Four were from Murcia, three from Cartagena, and one from the municipalities of Mula, Abanilla and Alcantarilla.