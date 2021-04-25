Still in the midst of the calf harvest, another week of sustained values ​​passed in the wintering market. Only new cows with a pregnancy guarantee showed some improvement in recent weeks.

Among males, those of up to 160 kilos remain at 238 pesos per kilo, those of 160/180 average 225, those of 180/200 218 pesos per kilo, those of 200/230 210 pesos per kilo. The 230/260 kilos steers remain at 200 pesos per kilo, those of 260/300 are at 190 and those of more than 300 kilos average 170 pesos.

Among the females, the lightest ones weighing up to 150 kilos showed a slight fall and averaged 220 pesos per kilo, those of 150/190 remained at 210 pesos per kilo, those of 190/210 fell to 200 pesos, the heifers of 210 / 250 averaged 195 pesos per kilo, those of 250/290 175 pesos per kilo and those of more than 190 kilos averaged 165 pesos per kilo.

Between bellies, pregnant heifers are 80,000 pesos, new pregnant cows 85,000, used pregnant cows average 65,000, new cows with calf 45,000 pesos and used cows with calf 40,000 pesos.