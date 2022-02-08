Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The history of the I paintone of the four puppies owned by Gustavo Cabrales García, known as Tavo, older adult living in extreme poverty in the San Rafael neighborhood, in Culiacán, presents a slight improvement in his health, but the acute anemia, the parasites in the blood and the tumor in the right eyethey cause a sinus in the nose that does not stop and that it is urgent to improve their condition to start with the chemotherapies they need to save their lives.

The Pinto mestizo puppy was admitted to the veterinary hospital with an inflammation in the head at the height of the nose, pus and mucus, which is caused by the growth of a tumor of cancer cells, which damaged the nostrils that generate bleeding.

The immediate treatment for this pet from Tavo is to start with the application of chemotherapies, prior to a study of platelets and blood levels, because chemotherapies are very aggressive in these animals, which must be healthy and strong to resist. the injection of these substances.

The result is not encouraging for the Pinto puppy, the blood level is quite low, which is the cause of the bleeding and the low weight, which has first been ordered to correct the problem of anemia, which was caused by fleas and ticks that caused hemoparasites and that with tablets you are looking to eliminate these bugs.

The bacteria of these parasites in the blood are being treated with intravenous antibiotics, followed by oral tablets or in solution, which the animal must receive for 30 days to help it heal.

The big problem facing the Balto and Togo Foundation is gathering the 400 pesos a day to pay for his hospitalization to the Pinto puppydespite the fact that they carry out an activity to raise funds every day, the money that comes in is insufficient to pay for the medicines and the hospitalization of new rescues.

The street dog that accompanied his master to Plaza Del Valle, in the company of Blanco, Canela and Pinta, only managed to collect 220 pesos in two days, which does not even cover one of the medicines.

Slight improvement presents Pinto, a dog that was mistreated in Culiacán | Photo: Cristina Félix/ Debate

From the house of Tavo and his family, the census of the animals that require attention from the veterinarians was carried out, which in addition to the four already located, a pug dog named Maya and two cats were located inside the house. that require sterilization surgery that identify them as Chencha and Gumelcilda.

Marisela Castaños from the Balto y Togo Foundation called on people to be responsible with their pets, because they require medical care, give them food, clean water and take care of them, which implies time and commitment.

He stressed that the important thing is to achieve mandatory sterilization of pets given the overpopulation of dogs and cats that exists in Culiacán.