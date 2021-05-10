Former Santa Fe governor Carlos Reutemann continues to be hospitalized for a digestive hemorrhage in a sanatorium in Rosario, where his condition showed a slight improvement in the last 24 hours and he is “stable and without a respirator.”

This was reported by the director of the Sanatorio Parque, Juan José Boretti, who explained that the senator’s condition “today is good, he is in therapy for observation without a respirator and hemodynamically stable.”

In dialogue with the channel All News, the specialist added that “luckily these last 24 hours he was without signs of active bleeding, although during the weekend he had to do a series of studies to locate the bleeding site.”

“Today’s novelty is that an endocapsule was placed to film the entire digestive tract to locate bleeding sites in the small intestine,” he concluded.

News in development.

JPE