The Juve coach’s deputy: “Better in the second half, we were too contracted in the first half. We wanted to win the game and we even risked losing it”
“Allegri had a slight illness, nothing serious, and sent me,” said Landucci, Juve’s assistant coach, after Allianz drew 1-1 to Dazn’s microphones. “In the first half the team was tense and made the ball move with little speed. We concentrated too much. And let’s not forget the opponents too. In the second half it went much better, we had more leg, agility and speed. It’s a shame about that goal disallowed at Vlahovic”, continued Allegri’s second. On the key episode, Iling’s foul in the area that sparked protests from Bologna: “I’m like Thiago Motta, I won’t comment. It’s the referee who decides, we accept the decisions, without being either for or against”.
the budget
—
“We wanted to win the match and we even risked losing it. We added an extra striker, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not. But it was a good point. The team is working well, even with loads.” On singles, from Pogba to Vlahovic: “Paul gave Iling a good ball, he’s one of the positive things in the second half. Dusan is growing, he’s better physically, he even scored two goals. He’s growing, both physically and mentally” .
#Slight #illness #Allegri #Landucci #speaks #episode #doubtful #comment #Motta
Leave a Reply