“Allegri had a slight illness, nothing serious, and sent me,” said Landucci, Juve’s assistant coach, after Allianz drew 1-1 to Dazn’s microphones. “In the first half the team was tense and made the ball move with little speed. We concentrated too much. And let’s not forget the opponents too. In the second half it went much better, we had more leg, agility and speed. It’s a shame about that goal disallowed at Vlahovic”, continued Allegri’s second. On the key episode, Iling’s foul in the area that sparked protests from Bologna: “I’m like Thiago Motta, I won’t comment. It’s the referee who decides, we accept the decisions, without being either for or against”.