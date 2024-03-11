Slight #dissatisfaction

Choosing between a Cup of coffee or one of tea when it comes time to get write It can completely change the process and, therefore, the result. In the case of the first one is usually alert and reflective. The writing is effective and rarely returns to the same lines and if it is done it is only for the pleasure of seeing that they have been written well enough and that they say exactly what they were intended to say. As far as tea is concerned, the act is more peaceful, comforting, balanced and to some extent satisfying. Although at this moment I can't take either one or the other. I don't have coffee or tea. I have to go out and get it. I'll do it later. The truth is that I had thought – what is thought does not always materialize – to write this text about poetry and express how happy I am to have a workshop with people – mostly young people – who are committed to writing it, even when the reality immediate—in many cases—urges them to take other courses. Of course, addressing the topic would require stopping to reflect on it and for now I do not feel in a position to do so. I am uncomfortable and upset with myself for having accepted an invitation without asking about the place and room I would stay in. Right now I have the computer on my knees because there isn't a single table or desk I can put it on. And this is not the sad thing about it, but the fact of being in a bed with a spring mattress that squeaks every time I make the slightest movement. To this I must add the noises of the street: motorcycles, street vendors and barking dogs that do not allow you to feel or think and if you do not think and feel it is not possible to write anything. At least nothing coherent or satisfactory and I think this is the point: if what is written does not satisfy the person who writes it, they should not write it, but here I am writing and betraying myself because in no way do I feel what I write is mine.

