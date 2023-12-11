Home page World

A slight decline in traffic fatalities is expected. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The number of traffic deaths in Germany is expected to be lower this year than last year. One expert is “positively surprised” by the development. However, he warned against a false sense of security.

Wiesbaden – According to estimates by the Federal Statistical Office, the number of traffic deaths in Germany will decrease slightly this year compared to last year. According to estimates based on available data for the period from January to September 2023, the number of people killed in road traffic will fall by almost 40 to around 2,750 compared to 2022. Last year, 2,788 people were killed in traffic.

This means that the number of traffic deaths is above the historic low of 2,562 people killed in 2021, but well below the pre-Corona level in 2019, when 3,046 people died in traffic, the authority announced on Monday. The number of injured people this year is expected to be around 360,000 people, roughly the same as in 2022.

This year, the Federal Office's traffic experts expect more than 2.5 million accidents on Germany's roads for the first time since 2019. That would be around four percent more than in 2022. The number of accidents that result in property damage is expected to increase by around four percent to 2.2 million. The number of accidents resulting in personal injury is likely to remain at around the same level as the previous year at around 290,000. For comparison: In the pre-Corona year of 2019, the police registered around 2.7 million accidents, including 300,000 with personal injuries.

Siegfried Brockmann, head of the insurer's accident research, was “positively surprised” by the forecast development in the number of traffic deaths. This decline compared to the previous year was not to be expected from the monthly figures available so far. To find out the reasons for this, you have to wait for the final figures for 2023 and the detailed evaluations. According to the Federal Office, these figures are expected to be available at the beginning of July 2024.

“According to the figures now presented, road users should not lull themselves into a false sense of security, but should continue their efforts to prevent accidents,” warned the traffic expert. Overall, it can be observed that traffic on the roads has decreased compared to the time before Corona. An important reason for this is that many employees are taking fewer business trips and that there are more video conferences and opportunities to work from home instead. dpa