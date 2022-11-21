Roberto Testa’s heart could not withstand hypothermia and stopped forever after hours of struggle: the tragedy on Mount Majella

He was called Robert Head the 34-year-old man who died yesterday, Sunday 20 November, at the Chieti hospital. He had arrived there in serious condition after the day before, Saturday, he had fallen in the mountains while hiking on Mount Majella, in Abruzzo. His heart couldn’t handle the hypothermia. Except for the friend who was with him and who had raised the alarm.

Last Saturday was supposed to be a day like many had already been through, Roberto and Humbert.

Started from Colleferroarrived near the Pomilio sulla refuge Majella around 10:00 in the morning to start a hike towards the Bivouac Fuscoa rather impervious path that requires about three hours of walking.

The weather conditions weren’t the best but the two, mountain enthusiasts and with some experience, decided anyway to leave.

After they got to the top, they started theirs descent and that’s when the unexpected happened.

Robert is slipped on the ice and ended his fall on a snowdrift about 100 meters away. It was around 5pm.

Umberto, the friend who was with him and who had witnessed the scene, suffered alerted the authoritieswho in turn immediately activated the rescue machine.

For Roberto Testa there was nothing to do

By way of adverse weather conditions it was impossible to intervene with helicopters, so several mountain rescue teams set out to reach the two by land.

Rescuers reached the two friends around 8pm. Both had a hypothermia principlebut Roberto Testa, injured in the fall, was the worst off.

During the descent his heart started to give out and, having reached the valley, he had his first cardiac arrest.

The mountain rescue doctors revived him several times, until he was handed over to the doctors of the hospital Chieti. The latter began treatments to raise their body temperature, but unfortunately, shortly after, yet another cardiac arrest proved fatal.

Tried, but fortunately out of danger Umbertothe friend who was with Roberto and who did everything to save him.

The news arrived immediately in Colleferro and shocked all those who they knew and appreciated Roberto for the good and selfless person he was.

THE mountains of Abruzzounfortunately, are often the scene of similar tragedies. Since the beginning of 2022 there are already 9 people who have lost their lives in circumstances similar to Roberto’s.