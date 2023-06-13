At least two children have suffered “burn-like wounds” after playing in a playground in Massachusetts, in the United States, where firefighters found traces of acid on the slides. They declared it themselves on social media, recounting the intervention together with the police in Bliss Park in Longmeadow.

According to local authorities, someone, not yet identified, broke into a warehouse where chemicals are stored in the park’s swimming pool and stole some muriatic acid. The acid, which can be used for cleaning or maintaining the pH balance of a swimming pool, was then poured down three slides.

At the moment no one has been formally accused of the act, but according to the authorities the suspect could have been injured himself. “We suspect the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing may have deteriorated from contact with the acid,” the Longmeadow, western Massachusetts fire department said in a statement. . An appeal was then made to report any suspects, while the playground remained closed.