Home page politics

From: Moritz serif

Split

North Korea is shifting up a gear when it comes to state propaganda. Apparently, students want death for the United States.

Pyongyang – North Korea escalated his propaganda. North Korean state media have escalated their rhetoric against the US and South Korea in recent weeks. They show youth taking to the streets at government-organized rallies, holding signs promising to “[Feinde] to cut into pieces”, “tear them to death” and “beat them to a pulp”.

The increased incitement is part of a broader propaganda campaign in response to recent and ongoing large-scale military exercises between the US and the Republic of Korea. This is shown by an analysis by NK News. Pyongyang has claimed that over the past two weeks, more than 1.4 million young people have enlisted in the military to “annihilate” Americans and South Koreans.

Kim Jong Un wants to strengthen his country and build a huge nuclear arsenal © UPI Photo / IMAGO

North Korea ramps up anti-US rhetoric

Korea Central Television (KCTV) on March 20 broadcast scenes from several rallies where students held placards with slogans such as “Let’s cut them to pieces,” “Just give us the order,” “No forgiveness,” and “Death.” for America”. At other rallies broadcast Tuesday, students held signs with slogans such as “Merciless Extermination,” “Let’s Punish Them,” “Let’s Settle This Once and For All,” and “The Puppet Traitor Squad [Südkorea] is the constant enemy”.

The campaign also included several reports of new nuclear weapons tests simulating attacks on the US and South Korea. In addition, the media compared the country’s recent weapons developments with the enemy’s arsenals. Kim Jong Undictator of North Korea, had hinted that he would only use nuclear weapons as a last resort, despite presenting new designs for nuclear warheads.

Kim’s sister threatens on behalf of North Korea

More recently, Kim has been somewhat reluctant to make threats about his circumstances. Instead, his sister Kim Yo-jong, who was promoted by her brother, has taken over the verbal communication. Recently she threatened the “fanatics from the USA” with “appropriate measures”. She was referring to military exercises between hostile South Korea and the USA. North Korea keeps testing missiles. (mse)