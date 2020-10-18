The film world is a world full of glare. And that’s why this world draws everyone towards itself. But not everyone is able to achieve that position here. While some are made only for this industry, which is born to rule the hearts of the people. One of them is actor Manoj Bajpayee. Whose acting is their identity. If you want to see a glimpse of the acting, what else would be better than Manoj Bajpayee.

Today Manoj is the pinnacle of success, from where everything looks very spectacular. But in order to achieve this success, he had to go through a difficult road, on which he staggered several times, disappointed, desperate but went on walking and one day he found his destination. Successfully, he has not forgotten his days. Rather, he recently relived those memories. He himself told how difficult it was.

The difficulties were beginning

When Manoj reached Mumbai Nagaria to dream of earning a name in acting, first he had to face financial troubles. There was not much money in the pocket. In such a situation, how would it have been spent in Mumbai. The result … many times had to sleep hungry. He had no hand in Bollywood, he kept on working hard day and night. Manoj had told in an interview that after ‘Bandit Queen’ many of us actors shifted to Mumbai. Life turned out to be very difficult. At least we were doing theater in Delhi. Money was not available in Delhi, but friends were ready to help. Used to feed each other. We did not have any work in Mumbai. There was no money to eat food. We did not even know when we would get food. The first four to five years were very difficult. The first three were very difficult ones, both personally and professionally.

The responsibility of the house was on Manoj’s shoulders

Picture: Social Media

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was the eldest in the house, his father was ill, so all responsibility was on his shoulders. But nothing was being created in Mumbai. Then Manoj himself used to go to the sets of films to ask for work, then he used to visit the offices of producers and directors. That is, that round was very difficult for him. But finally he got a chance to work in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Race’ film. And their train just ran on the track. Impressed by her acting, RGV cast her in ‘Satya’. In which he played the role of Bhikhu Mhatre and garnered a lot of praise. Even today, Manoj is most remembered for this role. Just since then, Manoj has never had to look back. And they are going to touch success.

Read more:

Nusrat Ali Khan performed 4 decades ago at the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the song was tied with this song