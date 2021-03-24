Russian comedian Semyon Slepakov wrote a poem in which he ridiculed the behavior of journalist Ksenia Sobchak, who interviewed the Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov. The comedian’s work was published on his page in Instagram…

According to the plot of the poem, Sobchak came to Mokhov’s home to record an interview with him and “find out his essence.” At first, the maniac refused, because he allegedly had a lot of chores around the house: until summer you need to “fix the chains in the wall”, “dig a drain in the basement” and “bring a toilet seat to it.” Therefore, the man recommended that the journalist talk with rapper Klava Koka, and not with him.

Sobchak in Slepakov’s poem did not listen to advice and began to pursue Mokhov in order to still interview him. When the elderly maniac threatened to “throw her in a cellar in a negligee,” the journalist said that this would not be an obstacle for her on the way to the top of her YouTube career.

The lyrical heroine Slepakova told her interlocutor that he could “touch her breasts or ass,” but in return he would have to give her an interview. To this Mokhov asked a rhetorical question: “Which of us two is a maniac?”

The poem ended with the Skopinsky maniac still giving an interview to the journalist, but did not want to touch her intimate parts of the body. “I wouldn’t steal like that,” concluded the “terribly tired” Mokhov.

The conversation with the Skopinsky maniac was released on Ksenia Sobchak’s YouTube channel on Monday, March 22. Before its publication, the TV presenter stated that she had found an opportunity to make a film about Mokhov, although he did not give anyone an interview. The journalist claimed that her video would not be about a maniac, but “about those terrible crimes that a person is capable of.”

The video caused a wide resonance in the society: some of the viewers felt that the journalist in vain “creates the image of a hero” to a dangerous maniac. LDPR leader and State Duma deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that Sobchak gave Mokhov three million rubles for an interview.