The leader of the “Time Machine” Makarevich transferred a mansion and apartment in the Russian Federation to his relatives

Leader of the rock group “Time Machine” Andrey Makarevich (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) transferred the last real estate in Russia to relatives. The artist gave his share in a Moscow apartment on Leninsky Prospekt to his son Ivan Makarevich. The musician also got rid of the mansion he owned, located in the Istra district of the Moscow region. He transferred it to his sister Natalya Makarevich.

Semyon Slepakov got rid of his Moscow apartment overlooking the monument to Peter I

Popular comedian Semyon Slepakov (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) currently lives in Israel. At the beginning of October, the artist sold an apartment located in the center of Moscow. Housing with an area of ​​217 square meters with large panoramic windows is located in a house opposite the monument to Peter I, near the Crimean embankment and Muzeon park.

It is known that the artist initially asked for 295 million rubles for the object. It has a spacious living room with access to a balcony, a master bedroom with a bathroom and dressing room, two additional bedrooms, an office, and two additional bathrooms. Moreover, at the time of sale, the apartment was only undergoing a rough renovation. There was no finishing of the floor, walls and ceiling, as well as furniture.

Monetochka sold an apartment with designer renovation in the center of Moscow

Singer Monetochka (real name – Elizaveta Gyrdymova, recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) got rid of an apartment located in the center of Moscow. The artist purchased real estate in the Basmanny district for 20 million rubles, but sold the apartment for 30 million. During her use of the facility, Gyrdymova made designer renovations to it. Features include French doors, columns in one of the rooms, colorful patterned tiles, a claw-foot bathtub, and a painted sink. The property was purchased by a 43-year-old director and his wife, whose name was not specified.

“Veterans of Russia” wanted to take away housing from Rotaru

Participants in the Veterans of Russia movement proposed depriving the Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru of real estate in Moscow. Activists believe that the artist can provide financial support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The society offered to send the proceeds from the transaction to support participants in the special military operation.

The singer owns a four-room apartment on Zoological Street with an area of ​​120 square meters. Its special features are luxurious bedrooms, a private office, and Italian furniture.

Chulpan Khamatova wanted to sell an apartment on Patriarchal Street in Moscow for 130 million

Actress Chulpan Khamatova, who left Russia for Latvia back in 2022 decided get rid of an apartment with an area of ​​158 square meters located on the Patriarch’s Ponds in Moscow.

130 million rubles estimated cost of Khamatova’s apartment in Moscow

Later it became known that Khamatova acquired an apartment in Riga with an area of ​​200 square meters for a million euros.

Dud sold a “Scandinavian” cottage in New Moscow for 42 million

Journalist and video blogger Yuri Dud (included in the register of foreign media agents) sold a cottage in New Moscow for 42 million rubles. The house with an area of ​​315 square meters is located in the Synergy village of the Sosensky settlement and is designed in the style of Scandinavian minimalism. In addition, the journalist left his father’s apartment and sold his Hyundai car.

How do artists who have left manage to sell Russian real estate?

Russians who have left may not be present at the real estate sale transaction, explained lawyer, author of the “Accessible Law” project Sergei Romanov. For example, you can sell an apartment or house through a representative by proxy. It can be issued from anywhere in the world by contacting the Russian consulate in the territory of another state.

According to the norms enshrined in Article 185 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, a power of attorney can be issued to any person, even a foreign citizen Sergei Romanovadvocate

In addition, a Russian has the opportunity to complete a transaction electronically. To do this, you need to have an electronic signature, and also notify Rosreestr of your consent to transfer documents electronically.