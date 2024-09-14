Comedian Slepakov appeals Supreme Court refusal to remove foreign agent status

Comedian and bard Semyon Slepakov (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) appealed to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation the refusal to remove his status as a foreign agent. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“A complaint was received from Semyon Sergeevich Slepakov,” the agency was told by the agency’s press service.

Earlier, the Tagansky Court of Moscow fined Semyon Slepakov for violating the law on foreign agents. Slepakov was given an administrative fine of 30 thousand rubles. It is noted that this fine for violating the procedure for the activities of a foreign agent was the first for Slepakov.