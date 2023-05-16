Blogger Ilya Varlamov (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Ilya Varlamov) and artist Semyon Slepakov (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Semyon Slepakov) filed lawsuits against the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation to remove the status of a foreign agent from them. This became known on May 15.

“Two lawsuits have been filed with the court. One from Slepakov, the other from Varlamov. Both statements of claim were submitted to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, they contain a demand to exclude the plaintiffs from the register of foreign agents, ”the press service of the court quotes TASS.

Earlier, on May 15, humorist Maxim Galkin (this material concerns the activities of the foreign agent Maxim Galkin) also applied to the Zamoskvoretsky court with a demand to remove the status of a foreign agent from him. A date for the hearing of the case has not yet been set.

Prior to this, on May 12, singer Zemfira filed a similar lawsuit against the Ministry of Justice (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Zemfira Ramazanova). The date of the meeting has not yet been set.

On December 1, 2022, a law regulating the activities of citizens recognized as foreign agents came into force in Russia. Now the corresponding register will become unified. The order of inclusion in this list has also changed. An individual can be recognized as a foreign agent regardless of his citizenship, and in the case of legal entities, their organizational and legal forms will no longer be taken into account.