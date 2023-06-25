Blue Isle Studios, the authors of Slender: The Arrivalare working on a new game based on this creepy fictional character. The team has released a first teaser trailerswhich you can view in the Twitter post below, postponing the official announcement to next month.

As we can see, the teaser doesn’t offer much information on what we can expect from the new Slender Man game. The footage shows a dark basement and a creepy figure, which could be Charlie Matheson Jr. (one of the antagonists of Slender: The Arrival) , gazing at the camera and the protagonist as he watches the stairs.

After releasing the teaser trailer, Blue Isle Studios has updated the official site of Slender Man: The Arrival by adding a countdown that will expire in 32 days, which is the next one July 28, 2023the day in which it is reasonable to expect the announcement of the new project.

There’s a good chance it’s a remake of The Arrival, given that what is shown in the teaser trailer is practically one of the sequences of the game, but with a completely new graphic design. We just have to wait to find out for sure.

Slender Man is a fictional character who is the protagonist of creepypasta stories and who became particularly famous thanks to a series of video games, the first of which was Slender: The Eight Pages, of which The Arrival is a sequel.