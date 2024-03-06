The game has currently been confirmed for PC and Xbox and will be available in the catalog at launch PC and Xbox Game Pass .

The Xbox Partern Preview which aired tonight was also the stage for announcements of brand new titles, such as the captivating Sleight of Hand a action and tactical stealth game in third person with elements from deckbuilder .

The first details

From the sequences of the cinematic trailer that accompanied the announcement and from the Steam page, we learn that the plot is based on espionage, with the protagonist, codenamed “Lady Luck”, who infiltrates the enemy ranks using a kind of magical tarot cards which trigger various effects, such as petrifying a target, making the player invisible, blinding enemies, and so on. In addition to the cards, which we will be able to choose, enhance and organize into decks, it will be possible to equip various accessories with unique passive effects that are activated under certain conditions.

For now Sleight of Hand It doesn't have a release date yetnot even indicative, so it is likely that before we can play it we will have to wait a few years, with the hope of soon receiving updates from the developers of RiffRaff Games.