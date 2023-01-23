Ciudad Juárez.- This week, the National Meteorological Service reported that for Ciudad Juárez there is a 20 percent chance of rain that could turn into slush. The maximum temperature is expected to be 13 degrees and the minimum is -1 degrees Celsius.

The wind speed is expected to range from 8 to 20 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour.

The cold front number 26 will extend throughout the north of the Mexican Republic in interaction with polar and subtropical jet currents. The night and morning environment is expected to be very cold so it is recommended to stay warm and, as far as possible, sheltered. ANDespecially children and older adults.

