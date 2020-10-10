The American president does not carry his adversary in his heart. Evidenced by the very long list of nicknames he uses to designate and denigrate him.

“Joe Biden? Don’t know…“ To designate his opponent in the US presidential election, Donald Trump rarely calls him by his first and last name. He uses a bunch of nicknames instead which always target a specific point of the personality, attitude or ideas of his rival. A few hours before the first debate between the two candidates, Tuesday, September 29, franceinfo has already counted 10, and it’s certainly not over yet.

“Sleepy Joe”

Translation : “Joe asleep” or “Sleepy Joe”. It is THE nickname that we hear the most in the mouth of the outgoing president. He draws it when he wants to make fun of the age of his rival who is turning 78 (he will have them two weeks after the election), while Donald Trump is 74 years old.

This is how he welcomed the announcement of the presidential candidacy of Joe Biden in the spring of 2019. “Welcome to the Sleepy Joe race, he wrote on Twitter, April 25. I only hope that you will have the intelligence, which one doubts, (…) to run a successful campaign. “

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

“Joe Hiden”

Translation : “Joe the stashed”. This is Donald Trump’s latest find: it refers to the fact that Joe Biden cut off, or “hidden” (“hidden”, in English) according to Donald Trump, in his Delaware home for two months because of the coronavirus. “The guy fell asleep in his basement “, repeats regularly the republican candidate, to remind that he multiplies travel.

At the beginning of September, in a series of tweets, Donald Trump accused for example “Joe Hiden” receive questions from certain journalists in advance, in order to read them written answers in advance.

Can you believe what’s happening !? They give Joe Hiden ‘the questions, and he reads them an answer! https://t.co/ivMw6uQ2gp – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

“Slow Joe”

Translation : “Joe the slowness”. Here again, you don’t need to be bilingual to guess the meaning of this nickname, which aims to mock the supposed lack of liveliness of your opponent. Donald Trump considers Joe Biden a hesitant old man, unable to finish a sentence. “He looks different from what he used to do, he acts differently than he did before, he is even slower than before”, he declared in June 2019 from the gardens of the White House.

On Saturday September 12, during a meeting in Nevada, Donald Trump clearly imagined a discussion between the Democratic candidate and his wife (from 24’30), always to make fun of how little energy he would have. Here is the content of the fictitious exchange:

– Honey, please, I want to go to bed. I’m exhausted, I made a speech yesterday …

– But honey, they gave you the questions and the answers in advance …

– I know, but it was tiring for my eyes …

“1% Joe”

Translation : “Joe 1%”. If you don’t have Joe Biden’s political career in mind, you won’t have the reference. The former vice-president of Barack Obama has already appeared twice in the Democratic primaries in the past … without much success. In 1988 he is forced to give up en route after being accused of plagiarism during a speech. Twenty years later, in 2008, he still retired from the race after questioning the ability of Barack Obama to be president. This will not prevent him, a few months later, from becoming the vice-president of … Barack Obama.

Two attempts, two failures, which amuse Donald Trump a lot. “Well, I listened to Biden, who is a loser. Joe never got more than 1%, except Obama took him out of the trash.”, he declared, in June 2019.

“Wacko”

Translation : “Crazy”. At least things are clear. “He’s been a weirdo for years and everyone knows it, tweeted the US president on October 7. The media gets stuck with him and just tries to protect him. Notice how all the negative things, like his very low IQ, are never mentioned again? Fake News! “.

He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News! #MAGA https://t.co/LU2o2m7CSs – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Actually, Joe Biden is not the first to be called “nutty” by Donald Trump. A quick research allows us to discover that other personalities (adversaries?) Were entitled to it before him. Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner paid the price from 2013, after new messages to sexual character sent to different women were revealed.

On the list, we also find the Democrat Bernie Sanders in december 2015… or Kim Jong-un in August 2016. This time, the US president explained to a Fox News reporter that he found the North Korean dictator to have “a crazy side”.

“Corrupt Joe”

Translation : “Joe the corrupt”. Here, the reference is, let’s say it, less clear, even slightly catch-all. Donald Trump believes that his Democratic rival is corrupt, and he repeats it (without putting forward any concrete evidence) as soon as he can, as on the set of Fox News, June 25, 2020 (from 5 ‘): “I call him Corrupt Joe, he’s corrupt”, he says, without saying much more. Finally if: pell-mell, he accuses him with Barack Obama of having spied on his campaign, or of having minimized the violence in certain cities when he was vice-president of the United States. Recall that in 2016, Donald Trump had already baptized his opponent Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary”, or “Hillary the corrupt”.

More recently, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, he was moved on Twitter that “Corrupt Joe” is opposed to the reopening of schools “for political reasons” and “not for health reasons”.

Corrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t want to open schools in the Fall for political reasons, not for health reasons! They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

“China Joe”

Translation : “Joe China”. Donald Trump draws this nickname when he wants to remind that Joe Biden (and more generally the Obama administration) has always been, according to him, and unlike him, too kind to China. Coronavirus crisis requires, the nickname “China Joe” comes back in force in the mouth of the outgoing president, analysis I‘Indian Express (link in English). In his sights: “American companies which have outsourced their production to China”. The Indian daily also estimates that “China has replaced Russia as a foreign hand in American politics “.

“O’Biden”

Translation : “O’Biden”. This nickname, a contraction of “Obama” and “Biden”, Donald Trump uses when he wants to say all the bad things he thinks about the record of the former tenant of the White House and his vice-president. In practice, the reproaches made to one also apply to the other, since they worked together for eight years.

He used it on August 17, in his campaign speech in Mankato (Minnesota), to say that Joe Biden would make the United States a “very boring socialist country that would end up in hell”. “It’s short, I like this term ‘O’Biden’ “, he will say, satisfied, once again, with his find (from 17’50).

“Crazy Joe Biden”

Translation : “Joe Biden the fool”. This nickname dates back to March 2018: at the time, Joe Biden fiercely lashed out at someone who was not yet his opponent after obscene comments about women were attributed to him. “If we were in high school, I would take her behind the gym and put a bitch on her”, said the Democrat in a speech from the University of Miami.

Donald Trump strikes back a few hours later on Twitter. “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a badass, he writes. In fact, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me. But he would fall hard and fast crying all the time. Don’t threaten the people, Joe! “

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

“Sleepy Creepy Joe”

Translation : “Joe asleep pervert”. This is how Donald Trump regularly recalls that his rival is accused of sexual assault by a former assistant. Revealed in March 2020, the facts date back to 1993, whent he was a senator and she worked for his team in Washington. Without real “word exchanges”, told the victim, Joe Biden “put me against the wall”, kissed and “he penetrated me with his fingers”.

“That never happened, period”, the Democratic candidate for the White House defends himself a month later, in an interview on the MSNBC channel. Not enough to curb the ardor of President Trump – himself accused of sexual assault, harassment or rape by more than ten women – who will go so far as to share a parody video of about fifteen seconds showing an avatar of Joe Biden sniffing the real Joe Biden and fiddling with him.