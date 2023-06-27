With the arrival of the heat, long awaited this summer, sleepless nights are back for many. It is known, in fact, that heat and sleep do not get along because in order to fall asleep and rest well, the body needs to cool down, lowering the temperature by at least half a degree compared to that of the day. Experts point out that the ideal temperature for a bedroom is 17°C and recommend a few simple tricks to help you sleep better: from a fresh shower before going to bed to choosing which sheets to choose, turning off the TV, computer and tablet, to to name just a few.

So the disturbances are linked to thermoregulation, to a lowering of body temperature, which is difficult to achieve when it is very hot, even at night. Heat also affects the quality of sleep due to its vasodilatory effects: it dilates blood vessels, hindering blood circulation. On the contrary – recalls the Top Santé website – the cold slows down blood circulation thanks to its vasoconstrictor powers, which facilitate falling asleep and recovering.

So here are some tips: ventilate at the right time, i.e. by opening the windows less exposed to heat, airing the room in the morning and avoiding the sun during the day. A fan and air conditioning are also good solutions, provided you use the latter in moderation and close the shutters even if the interior is air conditioned. If you don’t have an air conditioner, just a fan, place a damp cloth in front of it. And again: prefer light meals based on seasonal fruit and vegetables and plenty of water, because hearty dishes, rich in fat and sugar, will only amplify the feeling of heat. And freshen up in the evening with a cool shower before bedtime. Refreshing sprays can be used, but the fabric of the sheets is also important: prefer linen and cotton, which allow better perspiration and therefore better combat humidity. Last but not least: keep the TV, computer and tablet off, because they too give off heat.