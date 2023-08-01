Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 1 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, White Nights, kisses for breakfast, a 2021 film directed by Francesco Mandelli with Alessio Vassallo and Ilaria Spada, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Matteo, an architect with a solid job in the public administration, has always had the dream of becoming a cartoonist, and the meeting with Paola, an established writer and cartoonist, pushes him to fulfill it. However, from a state salaried employee Matteo becomes a freelancer paid on an intermittent basis, as well as husband of Paola, who works at night and earns more than him, and father of their three daughters aged 2, 6 and 9. The man takes care of the house, the girls and two dogs, to which a third will be added, Athena, who is particularly unruly. But another meeting, with a former intern who became a talent scout for a famous French comics publisher, will put the daring domestic balance into play.

Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Sleepless Nights, kisses for breakfast, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessio Vassallo: Matteo Bussola

Ilaria Spada as Paola Barbato

Giordano De Plano: Max

Tess Masazza: Sara

Niccolo Senni: Carlo

Enzo Garinei as Rinaldo

Francesco Mandelli: banker

Michael Ounsa: De Poiter

Daniela Amato: mother 1

Claudia Guidi: mother 2

Priscilla Pagliaricci: mother 3

Agnese Maselli: Virginia

Aurora Menenti: Geneva

Amber Belmonte: Melania

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sleepless nights, kisses for breakfast on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 1 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.