The photograph of the desperate race to find oxygen is repeated in Peru, where hundreds of people sleep in the open, between blankets, plastics and cardboard, waiting for a breath that alleviates, even for a few hours, the suffering of a being dear coronavirus patient.

For days, hundreds of green tanks, arranged in a row in order of arrival, have gathered in the vicinity of a place that distributes medicinal oxygen in the port city of Callao, neighboring Lima.

Is a dramatic scene that repeats just months after the first wave of the virus revealed a shortage in Peru of a vital implement to treat severe cases of the disease.

Most cylinders carry a label with the name of the patient who will receive the oxygen and, although many have a capacity of 10 cubic meters, relatives spend sleepless nights to fill only half the tank for 100 soles (about $ 27).

Upon reaching that place, after a two-hour trip from the Puente Piedra district of Lima, María Ana Carrión Robles and her cousin found 180 tubes in line. At an average of 120 refills a day, the woman knew instantly that she would not be able to refill her sister’s tanks in less than 48 hours.

“I was surprised that all that was full”, there is a “tremendous queue”, so “tomorrow we are waiting for someone to cover us during the day for us to spend the other night here,” he explained to the EFE agency .

With tents and blankets, the people of Lima prepare for days of waiting for an oxygen tank for their relatives who are sick with Covid. Photo: Xinhua

Fear of hospitals

The tanks come to Callao from remote districts that lack oxygen supply from the hand of desperate relatives to save the lives of their loved ones, the vast majority of whom receive treatment at home due to distrust to go to one of the overwhelmed hospitals region of.

“The hospital is more polluted, they are collapsed and there is no oxygen,” Carrión described.

In the same sense, a young man nicknamed Junior, 21 years old, expressed himself who was convinced that his sick uncle is “better at home.”

“Right now the hospitals are full and if they treated him they would have him sitting in a chair, they were not going to give him a bed because there are no beds“, assured the young man.

A victim of the coronavirus arrives, this Wednesday, at the cemetery of the city of Huanuco, in Peru. Photo: AFP

A resident of the remote Lima district of Ancón, René Luque has been taking turns of surveillance with other relatives for a week to get the five cubic meters of oxygen consumed daily by a relative of his, who is at home in a “very serious” condition.

“Due to the carelessness of our authorities, I have to spend several nights here,” the man complained to EFE, from the plastic chair that he placed one meter away from his two tanks.

One of them borrowed it from acquaintances, and the other bought it for 2,500 soles (about $ 675), a value almost three times higher than the monthly minimum wage, located at 930 soles (about $ 250).

Black market

Some relatives, more reluctant to buy, choose to rent the bottle at a price of 100 soles a day (about $ 27) and others, given the lack of price regularization and the growing demand for oxygen, are seduced by the market offers parallel.

For Carrión, for example, a “contact” offered him a cylinder filled with 10 cubic meters of oxygen for 1,500 soles (about $ 405), but “they could get it by Friday” and it would have been “too late.”

In the city of Huanuco, in Peru, there are also long lines to get oxygen for coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP

The owner of that Callao oxygen distribution company, Luis Barsallo, popularly known as the Angel of Oxygen, maintains that the cunning led some unscrupulous to pose as relatives of the sick to recharge cylinders and sell them at a better price.

“There are many people who hire ladies to come with false information and then the beneficiaries sell it to the black market,” Barsallo explained, adding that even some neighbors sell spaces in the row.

In order to avoid the mafias and guarantee greater control in the vicinity of the premises, the company requested the “support of the police authorities” in the region, which for a few days have been in charge of guarding the area.

Is the worst coming?

In this situation, Peru faces the initial stage of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, after consolidating itself as one of the countries in the world with the highest death rate from coronavirus in proportion to its population.

A field hospital built for coronavirus patients in the city of Huanuco, in central Peru. The medical centers, overwhelmed. Photo: AFP

Today’s postcard portrays how the oxygen shortage threatens again a country that seems to have not known how to anticipate the second peak of COVID-19 infections. AND the worst may still be to come.

According to the Ombudsman’s Office, in the mildest scenario of that second wave, the country would need to produce just over a million cubic meters of oxygen per day, an amount that would have to amount to more than three million in the face of a more dramatic scenario. . Today, Peru only produces 800 cubic meters per day.

He abrupt increase in infections in recent weeks, which according to official figures already total more than 1,102,795 and leave about 39,890 deaths, exacerbated the collapse of hospitals and generated long waiting lists in Intensive Care beds.

According to the Ministry of Health, this Monday there was barely one therapy bed left in the Callao hospital network, four in the Lima region and 97 throughout the country, of the more than 1,900 enabled.

Faced with this scenario, the government announced on Tuesday that Ten regions of Peru, including Lima, will enter quarantine from next Sunday, while the country awaits the supposed imminent arrival of the first doses of vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

By Carla Samon Ros, EFE agency

CB