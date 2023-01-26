Over half of pet owners admit to sleeping with their dog, in the literal sense of the word, and while there are many benefits to snoozing with your canine companion, some vets warn that it can be a risky situationfor him, especially in the winter months.

One of the main concerns is your four-legged friend overheating, during cold spells dogs are more likely to snuggle up in your bed under the blankets for warmth, however if you are one of those people who put layers upon layers of blankets and thick duvets, know that some dogs may have difficulty getting out of bed if it’s too hot, at least according to one veterinary researcher.

“Very small dogs, puppies, senior dogs and dogs with arthritis or other mobility issues may have a hard time finding a safe exit if they overheat”

he said Katy Alexander, Veterinary Research Lead at Blue Cross in the UK, to our colleagues from The Telegraphwho later added:

“Weighted blankets which may be too heavy to allow safe egress should be avoided. Heated blankets can risk burns and the electric cord presents a danger if chewed.

There is also some evidence that sleeping with your dog could affect the quality of human sleepindeed a study held in 2020 found that having a dog in bed increases people’s movement during the night. While none of the participants reported having trouble sleeping, the movement may have indicated that they weren’t sleeping as well as they thought.

However, sleeping with your dog seems to be good for our psyche

This is only one side of the argument, however. Some research has indicated that sleeping with your dog or other pets is not linked to any effect on sleep quality, while other studies have suggested that it may affect sleep quality, but the impact is very small.

Numerous other studies have looked into it instead the pros and cons of sleeping with your dogand these conclude that it could actually improve the well-being of pet owners.

In a 2018 study, scientists concluded that women who sleep next to their dog experience “stronger feelings of comfort and security” during the night. Conversely, the opposite was true for cats, which according to most pet owners disturbed their sleep.

Similarly, researchers have argued that sharing a bed with pets has been practiced extensively throughout history by a multitude of different cultures, for whatever reason, plus this sleeping arrangement is a great fit for many people and pets. , which is something scientists should try to understand more fully.

“Throughout history, humans have shared their sleeping spaces with other humans and other animals”

said thestudy author Bradley Smitha psychologist at Central Queensland University in Australia, who later added:

“We propose that human-animal and adult-child co-sleeping should be addressed as legitimate and socially relevant forms of co-sleeping.

Furthermore, a comprehensive understanding of human-animal co-sleeping has significant implications for human sleep, human-animal relationships, and animal welfare.”

