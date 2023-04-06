Sleeping | With the mask, you get refreshing sleep, and as a result, the hypnotics work better

The light the number is now increasing rapidly, and many light sleepers rely on a sleep mask so that the early light does not disturb their sleep.

The results of a recent British study also encourage the use of fabric protection for the eyes at night.

Based on two different tests, Unimaski improves alertness and information processing the next day.

of Cardiff of the university Viviana Greco and colleagues recruited almost a hundred adults under the age of 35 for the first experiment, who wore the mask for a week.

At the end of the period, their information processing and alertness were tested with tasks over a couple of days.

The following week, the same procedure was repeated, but this time the subjects wore a mask on their face with holes for the eyes.

Subjects performed better in word pair learning tasks when they had worn the correct sleep mask. The reaction speed was also better then.

In another in the experiment, the comparison was supplemented by measuring the electrical activity of the subjects’ brains with an EEG collar.

The use of a light-protective mask again improved learning outcomes, the group reports In the journal Sleep.

In addition, the sleep time of the slow waves associated with deep sleep, which are important for learning, accumulated more.

Published in Tiede magazine 4/2023.