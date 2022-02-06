One of the objectives of the autonomous driving is to change the way human beings travel. As attentive (hopefully) road users, able to make lightning-fast decisions, motorists could end up giving up all driving operations to artificial intelligence, facing short and long journeys by doing other things. Read, work, even sleep: if other activities can be carried out in the car of the future, it will be thanks to the trust entrusted to autonomous driving systems.

But is this a possible scenario in the short term? According to Uta Klawitter, head of Audi’s lawyers, it will only be possible to sleep in the car with active autonomous driving in several years, and on the basis of precise assumptions. “In Europe we can confidently say that we will see autonomous driving on motorways by 2030. However, I don’t really think we will really be able to sleep while “driving“, Explained Klawitter, currently engaged in studying future regulations on autonomous mobility.

At the end of July 2021, a new German law entered into force in Germany which will allow fully automated vehicles to run regularly in public traffic in the future, for now within designated operating areas. “For owned vehicles, i.e. cars for private use, the technical standards for the approval of level 4 autonomous driving functionality do not yet exist in Europe. We await news by 2024. It will take time, therefore, although it can be anticipated that in cities we will see self-driving vehicles over short distances. Let’s talk about taxis, for example. It will be crucial to take the entire mobility landscape into account and make it the most easily accessible. This means implementing a holistic ecosystem that will allow, for example, to book a parking space and a charging station before even entering the city with an automated electric car.“Audi attorney said.

According to Klawitter, the biggest challenge will surely be the technology itself. Autonomous driving must be convincing, smooth and, above all, safe. Only then – and this will be the second challenge – will the houses have to face the theme of confidence. “The third challenge is also clear to me – He says – or to harmonize regulations at an international, or at least European, level. Otherwise, the area in which vehicles can be used beyond national borders will be limited and the technical differences will be extremely complex due to the different requirements of the national vehicle traffic code.“.