Creativity reached all areas. Hoteliers want guests to have stays unforgettable in places where the unique sleeping experience.

Therefore, it is possible to find alternatives striking in different destinations: ice or underwater rooms, animal-shaped buildings, beds inside airplanes and even rooms that can only be reached by climbing.

Here 7 exotic hotels worldwide.

1. Silostay Little River (New Zealand)

Located in the heart of Little River, the gateway to the famous Banks Peninsula, this accommodation offers a differential experience. Not because of its comforts or luxuries, but because of the rarity of its proposal. The rooms are inside silos.

Silostay Little River offers apartments within silos. Photo Hotels.com

The innovative design was awarded numerous times. These agricultural structures were converted into small apartments. They have a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom and an outside balcony.

Those that are not on the ground floor are accessed through a steel ladder.

The website of the place maintains that Silostay favors introspection and the cylindrical shape contributes to personal search. Prices start at $ 160.65 per night.

2. Icehotel (Sweden)

Its about world’s first and largest hotel built with snow and ice.

For five months, guests from all over the world sleep in intimately white rooms before they melt in spring. With the increase in temperature, its structure returns to the natural state, which is the water of the river Torne.

Icehotel offers ice rooms, carved by hand.

In addition to the fifteen to twenty standard ice rooms in the winter hotel, it also has twelve uniquely designed suites hand carved.

The artists of different nationalities are selected from more than 200 applicants and guests to intervene a room.

This year, the season will end on April 11. A two-night stay plus an ice sculpture costs $ 1,780.

3. Skylodge Adventure Suites (Peru)

It is the right place for people who do not suffer from vertigo and like extreme experiences. It is a hanging hotel that is 400 meters high that can only be accessed by climbing. It has three transparent capsules that provide privileged views.

Guests of Skylodge Adventure Suites must climb 400 meters to stay. Photo Natura Vive.

The rooms are equipped with a double bed or with two single beds. They have a private bathroom without a shower. The lighting in each module is completely ecological, thanks to solar panels.

Guests are asked to bring the essential luggage and comfortable clothes to climb. The price per night is $ 400 per person. Includes transportation and food.

4. The 727 Fuselage Home (Costa Rica)

Is located within the Manuel Antonio National Park surrounded by beaches and jungle. It is a suite inside a 1965 Boeing 727, which used to carry travelers on South Africa Air and Avianca Airlines.

The aircraft was rescued from San José airport. The parts were carefully transported in five large flatbed trucks.

The plane is on a 15-meter pedestal. Offers Panoramic views the sea, the jungle and the visit of monkeys, toucans and sloths that can be seen from the wooden terrace built on what was the right wing.

Can be booked starting at $ 360 per night plus 13 percent tax.

5. The Manta Resort (Tanzania)

On Pemba Island, The Manta Resort offers a submerged room in the Indian Ocean from where you can see everything that happens under these transparent waters.

The Manta Resort, on the waters of the Indian Ocean. Photo Instagram themantaresort.

The structure is located 250 meters from the mainland, anchored in what the company calls the blue hole. The underwater room offers views of schools of reef fish.

The floating structure, Swedish engineering, has three levels. One of them, over the water, clad in local hardwood with a bed for sunbathing or star gazing.

A double room per night has a cost of $ 1,840. The minimum stays are 3 nights.

6. Patagonia Eco Domes (Argentina)

Under the glamping modality, this hotel of the El Chaltén (Santa Cruz), capital of trekking -with Mount Fitz Roy as the main protagonist-, proposes to be in contact with nature without neglecting the comfort of a spacious room with private bathroom, gourmet kitchen and impressive views.

An option for glamping in El Chaltén. Instagram photo neiva_marcio.

The rooms are alpine style domes They have a fireplace, a seating area, heating and a complete private bathroom. Each tent has solar energy autonomous.

7. Dog Bark Park Inn (United States)

In Cottonwood, Idaho, you will find the World’s Largest Beagle Dog. And it is not about any statue or tribute to the race. It is a canine-themed guesthouse.

Visitors enter this huge dog-shaped construction from a private terrace on the second floor.

Inside and on another level – in what would be the animal head– there is a loft room and another room in the snout.

The night per person has a value of 152 dollars. It includes breakfast and it is necessary to reserve for a minimum of two nights.