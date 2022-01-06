The franchise of Call of duty is one of the largest in the entire gaming industry and as more and more gamers enter Vanguard, the new annual release by Sledgehammer Games, It seems that there are not many interested in seeing others enjoy this game via streaming.

Vanguard must have millions of players, yet the title is suffering from a crisis in Twitch, to the point that streamers of people sleeping have more viewers than the new shooter of Activision. That’s right, the category of “I’m only sleeping“, Which shows people taking a nap or sleeping, is more popular than Vanguard.

On January 5, Vanguard it had around 2,900 viewers, while the “I’m only sleeping” category had just over 5,000. At the time of writing, Vanguard It already has around 6 thousand viewers, so we could say that things have returned to “normal”. Anyway, these figures are quite low for the type of game that it is.

Hopefully things can improve with the new Call of duty this year, which will apparently be a sequel to Modern Warfare. Here you can learn about some of the details that were leaked in recent days.

Editor’s note: I knew Vanguard’s sales weren’t doing as well compared to other installments in the franchise, but the fact that streams with people sleeping were more popular than this FPS really tells us a lot about the state of the game. This year’s installment must be truly revolutionary to change the franchise once and for all.

Via: GamingBible