If in a conversation filled with gossip, someone lowers their voice and mysteriously blurts out something like “So-and-so and Menganito have been sleeping apart for a long time”…, all the alarms go off. Sleeping apart, oops, oops, oops, what a bad feeling! The worst omens are triggered. The fact is that sleeping together is still a social convention that, analyzed coldly, is not practical for the majority (whether or not to lower the blinds, different tastes in mattresses, the eternal fight between hot and cold, movements, noises… .). So why does the fact that a couple sleep apart cause such a stir?

Laura Morán, psychologist, family and couples therapist and sexologist, explains it to us: «The function of sleeping together is to spend a little time alone, going to bed together, even if it is to read a book or look at your cell phone or tablet. ‘, because in today’s society, with the agenda we have, many times it is the only time of day we have to be calm for a little while, alone and in the same space. Hence, sleeping together has the value (the ‘superpower’) of bringing both members of the couple together during the night. And also to open a small time-share parenthesis when we wake up to start the day, something that encourages contact in the first hours of the day, very valuable because we are not yet angry with the world.

According to a study conducted this year by the Better Sleep Council – an organization that researches sleep quality – two-thirds of American couples share a bed (but they usually don’t touch each other all night!)… and only 25% Of the ‘coupled’ ones, he claims that he sleeps much better alone.

This, of course, under ‘laboratory’ conditions. That is, if the two get along well – or, at least, like all couples, with more or less surmountable ups and downs – and do not have problems that turn rest hours into an ordeal. If one of the two snores – a common cause of stress and divorce –, has sleep apnea, insomnia or some type of injury that requires adopting positions that are incompatible with the comfort of the other, the percentage of fans of sleeping alone skyrockets.

Because, preference issues aside, in many cases it is more than justified to sleep in separate beds. This is how Canadians understand it, without drama, where 35% of couples sleep in separate beds. And it doesn’t mean that you don’t love the other, of course, but simply that it is the most practical thing to do. “The problem is that, since we have internalized that sleeping apart is wrong, it is difficult for us to take the step and even consider it,” Morán explains.

As he explains, men see more clearly about sleeping in separate beds if that is what is needed to rest well, they are more practical, but women, as a general rule, find it more difficult to accept it, since they are very marked by the emotional factor. For this reason, when Laura Morán comes to see couples with this debate, she always asks both of them about the meaning they give to sleeping together. Almost everyone emphasizes that it is one of the few moments available to be together. “But, if there is a reason that prevents them from sleeping well in the same bed, I invite them to ‘open’ another time just for them at some other time of the day,” says the therapist.

Of course, when those ‘affected’ by the dilemma link the issue of sex to sleeping together or separately, the argument becomes outdated. Obviously, relationships are not only held at night or always in bed. And, although sometimes going to sleep somewhere else is our staging of anger with the other (that ‘I don’t even want to see you in front of you’ for a lifetime), psychologists consider that nighttime separation can even revive sexual interest in the other. couple: missing the other a little increases desire and moving to satisfy it or raise it is already an act of will that has its emotional value. And then, each little owl to its olive tree…

Science has determined that when we sleep with a partner we spend most of the night with our backs to each other, something that confirms that we need our space. Among other things, because the movements we make while sleeping increase the risk of our bed partners suffering from a sleep disorder by up to 50%, according to a study by the University of Surrey (United Kingdom). In fact, a survey conducted by SleepFoundation.org found that more than half of adults who had started sleeping apart admitted to sleeping better and even longer… 37 minutes longer than together!

Despite their reputation for toughness and practicality, men are more likely than women to say they sleep better when their partner hugs them, according to the Better Sleep Council study. Scientifically, they are good, a shot of natural oxytocin (the feel-good hormone).

International authorities in sleep research, such as Dr. Estivill or the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, affirm that it is healthier to sleep in a different room.