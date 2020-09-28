Some women like to sleep on their stomach but during pregnancy they may not feel comfortable in this position. Due to the baby bump, sleeping on the stomach becomes even more difficult.

In this article, we are going to tell you whether you should sleep on your stomach during pregnancy.

Can womb sleep in pregnancy

In the first trimester of pregnancy, you can sleep on your stomach. Chest irritation may occur in the second trimester of pregnancy. On sleeping on the stomach, the digestive process can be slowed so that food remains in the stomach for a long time. This causes burning sensation in the constipation and chest.

Baby bump increases so much in the third trimester of pregnancy that there is a problem sleeping on the stomach.



When you should not sleep

When you start having problems sleeping on your stomach, then stop sleeping in this position. You can sleep on the stomach from the sixteenth to the 18th week of pregnancy. After this, there may be trouble sleeping on the stomach.

Some women may also find it difficult to sleep on their back due to increased belly. Sleeping on the back can cause back pain, difficulty in breathing and weak digestion.

Abdominal sleep loss

Excess weight gain in the middle of the abdomen can cause a spinal stretch, which can cause back pain. This also puts more pressure on the breast due to which pain is felt in the breast.



Ways to get good sleep in pregnancy

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and do not drink too much water before going to bed at night, or else frequent urination will occur.

Yoga, breathing exercise and meditation will reduce stress and will not break sleep again and again.

You can use pregnancy pillows and serpentine cushions for better sleep. This makes it easier to sleep.

Do not eat spicy and fried things, because it can cause heartburn and difficulty sleeping.

Do not eat fried dishes to avoid nausea. Listen to some sweet music before sleeping at night. This reduces stress.

Take a bath with lukewarm water before sleeping at night. It relaxes the nerves and brings good sleep.

Women should not sleep on their tummy during pregnancy as it can be a problem for you. Especially in the third quarter of pregnancy, sleeping on the stomach can be very difficult. Therefore, it is better not to sleep on your stomach.

Apart from this, sleeping on the side of pregnancy is better. This position is considered the best sleep position of pregnancy.