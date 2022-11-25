Many people tend to compensate for lack of sleep during the week by turning off the alarm clock on Saturday and Sunday to sleep a little longer.

Despite being satisfactory, this extra time is not enough to make up for poorly slept nights from Monday to Friday, since the ideal is to get that sleep regularly during the week.

“If you are having to make up for those hours of sleep on the weekend, it means that your sleep is deregulated during the week. Ideally, you should have regular hours, the same as every day of the week”, explains sleep specialist Geraldo Lorenzi Filho.

Several scientific studies have demonstrated the lack of effectiveness of the practice. One of them was published by Colorado Boulder University in the United States in 2019, which separated 36 people into three groups: one who slept nine hours every night, another who slept five hours every night, and the third who slept five hours during five days and free at the weekend. The study in full can be read here.

One of the consequences of sleeping little identified by the study was weight gain. However, even those who had extra time to sleep on the weekend had their metabolism damaged again when they resumed their normal sleep rhythm.

“This finding shows that weekend catch-up sleep is probably not an effective countermeasure for sleep loss in relation to metabolic health when sleep loss is chronic,” said Christopher Depner, lead author of the study.

Tips to catch up on sleep

There are some simple tips for those who want to catch up on sleep even during the week. The neurologist at Albert Einstein Hospital Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima lists some of them:

Make light meals

The doctor explains that, especially at night, it is important to avoid very fatty foods that make digestion difficult. Having regular meal times can also help.

Get away from the screens and meditate

Another tip is to try to reduce the time of exposure to smartphone, computer and television screens during the day, in addition to practicing breathing exercises or meditation.

Create a favorable environment

Creating a favorable environment in your bedroom, with low lighting and noise, can also be important for you to create a sleep routine, being able to always sleep at the same time.

If you are one of those who drink coffee during the day, try to reduce your consumption or, at least, drink your last dose of coffee earlier, around 3 pm.