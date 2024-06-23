Disturbed and fragmented sleep can not only make you irritable and tired, but it can also impair your memory. One study conducted by the University of Michigan and published in the journal Nature revealed that sleep little it alters a crucial signal for the formation of long-term memories. This means that doing an all-night study marathon before an exam may not be a good strategy.

Neurons in our brain fire in a rhythmic and repetitive way, especially during the REM sleep phase, associated with dreams and memory consolidation. The so-called ‘sharp wave ripples’ they are a pattern of activation that occurs in the hippocampus, an area crucial to memory. These waves allow neurons to synchronize and strengthen memories.

Little sleep and the rat experiment

To better understand this phenomenon, the researchers observed seven rats for several weeks, recording the activity of their hippocampus. Some rats were disturbed during their sleep, while others slept undisturbed. The results were surprising: The rats that had been awakened showed more frequent but less organized brain waves than the others. Even after two nights of peaceful sleep, these rats could not fully recover the correct intensity of the waves.

These findings suggest that a normal night’s sleep is not enough to recover from a sleepless night. Your brain needs continuous, quality rest to keep your memory healthy. Interrupting sleep could have lasting consequences on your ability to form new memories and learn information.

What to do?

After reading all this, you will ask yourself: How can I improve the quality of my sleep? Here are some suggestions:

Maintain a regular sleep schedule going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Create a comfortable sleeping environment eliminating disturbing lights and noises.

eliminating disturbing lights and noises. Avoid caffeine and digital screens before sleep.

In conclusion, take it treatment of one’s own sleep it’s not just a matter of avoiding tiredness, but of protecting your memory and cognitive abilities in the long term.

And you, have you ever noticed how a sleepless night affects your memory the next day? Share your experience in the comments!