Sleeping | Do you fall asleep to music, a book or a podcast? Answer HS's survey

Do you listen to Harry Potter or Antti Holma's chatter to help you fall asleep? Is a certain book, series or album guaranteed to make you dreamy?

Multi use culture in different forms to calm down and fall asleep. Books, podcasts, music, television series and movies can help calm your mind and relax your body for sleep.

Finns' sleep disorders have increased strongly last years. The same development can also be seen in Sweden, where 43 percent of citizens suffer from mild sleep problems.

Swedish sleep researcher Christian Benedict says the Swedish public broadcasting company for SVT, that many find sleeping pills to be too risky an option and therefore turn to softer methods such as podcasts.

Sleep problems have also become a growing business. Numerous applications and podcasts have been developed for relaxation. Among the most well-known is the US-based app Calm, where you can listen to Evening Stories read by celebrities. The readers are, for example Matthew McConaughey, Harry Styles, Laura Dern and Cillian Murphy.

In Finland, the phenomenon has not yet been prominently featured, but Yle Areena has a couple of podcasts made to help you fall asleep: Sleeper Pilot soundtrack mixed Evening stories for adults.

People have fallen asleep watching movies and TV series as long as they have been able to watch them on the couch or in bed. Many people dance in the theater and the opera. The book is often advised to be read in bed last at night.

However, sleep researcher Benedict recommends that those seeking to fall asleep with the help of culture use only one sense at a time.

“In order to fall asleep, you should activate yourself as little as possible, so it is best to only use your ears,” he tells SVT.

What cultural product helps you fall asleep?

Answer the HS survey below if you use culture to help you fall asleep: