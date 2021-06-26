A groundbreaking study is studying a new phase of stem cells (phase of dormant cells) which could be the way to find targeted brain cancer therapies. Christopher is carrying on this remarkable insight Plaisier, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, and Samantha O’Connor, PhD student in biomedical engineering at Plaisier Lab.

There Research was published in the research journal Molecular Systems Biology.

Dormant cells: the importance of the resting phase of stem cells

“The cell cycle is such a well researched thing, yet here we are looking at it again for the umpteenth time and a new phase is presented to us.“, Explained Plaisier. “Biology always has new insights to show us, you just have to look.“

The insight for this discovery came through a collaboration with Patrick Paddison, associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and Dr. Anoop Patel, assistant professor of neurological surgery at the University of Washington who is also involved in the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Paddison’s team asked Plaisier to work together to look together at their brain stem cell data characterized through a process called single cell RNA sequencing.

“Those data turned out to be quite surprising “, continued Plaisier. “It is mapped into this beautiful circular pattern that we have identified as all of the different phases of the cell cycle“. O’Connor has come up with a new cell cycle classification tool, called ccAF, or ASU / Fred Hutchinson cell cycle, to represent the collaboration between the two institutions, which he analyzes more closely and to “high resolution” what happens within stem cell growth cycles and identifies genes that can be exploited to track progress through the cell cycle.

“Our classifier delves into the cell cycle because there may be pieces we are capturing that have important implications for the disease,” O’Connor said.

When Plaisier and O’Connor used the ccAF tool to analyze cellular data for cancers of the glioma, they found that cancer cells were often in the G0 or G1 neural growth state. And as tumors become more aggressive, fewer and fewer cells remain in the resting neural G0 state. This means that more and more cells proliferate and cause cancer to grow. This information comes from patients with glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive type of brain tumor. Those with higher G0 neural levels in cancer cells had less aggressive tumors.

Scientists also found that the quiescent neural G0 state is independent of a tumor’s rate of proliferation, or the rate at which its cells divide and create new cells: “It was an interesting finding from our results, that the same quiescence could be a different biological process “, specified Plaisier. “It is also a potential point where we could look for new drug treatments. If we could push more cells into that quiescent state, the tumors would become less aggressive ”.

Current cancer treatments focus on killing cancer cells. However, when cancer cells are killed, they release cellular debris to the area surrounding the tumor, which can cause the remaining cells to become more resistant to drugs: “So instead of killing the cells, we put them to sleep ( le.cd cells dormant) it could potentially be a much better situation “, says Plaisier.

With their ccAF tool, they were also able to identify new states at the beginning and end of the cell cycle that exist between commonly known states. These will be among the topics of their next research phase: “We are starting to think about how to dig into these and learn more about the biology of cell cycle entry and exit because those are potentially very important points where cells will enter the G1 or G0 state. “, explained the scholar

Understanding what triggers a cell to enter the division cycle or remain in a G0 resting state could help understand the processes behind tumor growth: “The main characteristic of any cancer is that the cells are proliferating”, Plaisier said. “If we could go in and understand what the mechanisms are, that could be a place to slow them down ”.

Plaisier and O’Connor are making the ccAF classification tool open source and available in a variety of formats for anyone studying single cell RNA sequencing data to facilitate the process of studying cell cycles.