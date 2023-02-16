Private schools in the Northern Emirates have warned of students staying up late on smart devices, and its negative impact on their educational, health and psychological levels, and stated that they have recently spotted sleeping students in classes while teachers are explaining lessons, and others who are lazy and do not respond to teachers.

She attributed this to the absence of parental control over them at night, and not forcing them to go to bed early to prepare for the next school day, which led to the dispersal of students in classes, a number of them falling asleep, and their inability to keep up with the lessons they missed.

On the other hand, the students’ families confirmed that they face the problem of their children staying up late and playing electronic games with censorship methods, including taking electronic and smart devices from them at night, and sometimes disconnecting the Internet from the house.

In detail, school administrations said that teachers monitor sleeping students on a daily basis during lessons, forcing them to wake them up, and try to energize them by directing them to wash their faces and drink an amount of water. somatic and drowsy

She added that students not taking enough time to rest and sleep at night, for a period of more than eight hours, affects their academic, health and psychological level, and may lead to anxiety, tension and insomnia, in addition to their poor educational level and extent of focus, and their inability to memorize and understand the study materials.

She pointed out that the main reason behind this is staying up late at night on electronic and smart games, or on television, adding that the absence of parental control over students at night, and leaving them alone in front of smart and electronic devices, leads to them staying up late and playing games for long periods of the night.

She stated that families should implement parental control, oblige their children to sleep early, and not use any electronic smart devices two hours before bedtime, so that their children can sleep comfortably and deeply, and not think about the games they were playing.

In addition, the families of the students: Rami Abu Salim, Rashid Abu Alkass, Nermin Saidi, and Rabab Al-Asali confirmed that the recent meetings with private schools revealed to them the main reason behind the low level of their children, and that some of them completed their sleep in the classroom, and did not go out to rest or practice activities. sports. They pointed out that one of the most important reasons for their children staying up late at night is leaving smartphones in their hands alone without supervision before going to sleep, under the pretext that they will set the phone alarm to wake up to school in the morning, but they discovered that they stay up late with their colleagues to play some games through smart applications in their bedrooms.

They indicated that, based on the recommendations of social and psychological support teachers in schools, they applied control over the use of smart and electronic devices by taking them from their children two hours before bedtime, shutting down the home internet, taking the TV remote from them, and forcing them to sleep early, to reduce their staying up all night. They added that their children resort to reading books and reviewing their lessons after midnight, under the justification of “unable to sleep”, which leads to them staying up for long hours, and perhaps sleeping only four hours before the start of the school day, and making up for sleeping hours after returning to school, and this is the reason for their sleep. In the classroom, and their laziness, stressing that they will change the lifestyle of their children, according to the recommendations they obtained from specialists in private schools, in order to develop the level of their children during the second semester.

