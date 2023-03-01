The somnolence it’s an ssymptom that we have all experienced at some point in our life, be it after a sleepless night or after a heavy meal. However, when sleepiness is constant and excessive, can be a sign of an underlying condition that requires immediate medical attention.

Excessive sleepiness is a medical conditionknown as hypersomniawhich is characterized by excessive need for sleep during the day. It is often accompanied by other symptoms, such as tiredness, difficulty concentrating, and lack of energy.

fibromyalgia

fibromyalgia It is a chronic disease characterized by muscle pain, the bones and joints. Fatigue is another common symptom of this condition, which can significantly affect the quality of life for sufferers.

Fibromyalgia can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms can overlap with those of other conditions.

Parkinson’s disease

the disease of ParkinsoIt’s not a disorder degenerative nervous system characterized by tremors, muscle stiffness, and balance problems. Excessive daytime sleepiness is a common symptom of this condition, which can be caused by a decrease in dopamine production in the brain.

Multiple sclerosis

multiple sclerosis is a autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the myelin covering nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis, which can be debilitating and affect a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks.

chronic kidney disease

chronic kidney disease occurs when hethe kidneys lose their ability to filter properly removes waste and excess fluid from the blood. Tiredness and sleepiness are common symptoms of this condition, which may worsen as the disease progresses.

Heart disease

The heart disease, which includes diseases such as hypertension and insufficiency heart rate, can cause fatigue and drowsiness.

The heart is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood throughout the body, and when it’s not working properly, the body may not get enough oxygen, which can lead to tiredness and drowsiness.

Depression

The Depression it’s a mental disorder It affects millions of people around the world. One of the most common symptoms of depression is fatigue, which can affect people’s daily lives.

We recommend you read:

Symptoms of depression also include mood swings, feelings of sadness, and loss of interest in activities that used to be enjoyable.

Lyme’s desease

The Lym’s diseaseand it’s an infection caused by a bacterium transmitted by ticks.

One of the most common symptoms of Lyme disease is extreme tiredness, which can last for months after treatment. Other symptoms include headache, fever, rash, and muscle pain.