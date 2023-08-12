Sleep | You won’t recover from too short weekday sleep at the weekend

Do you sleep? too little during the week and then make up for the tiredness with longer sleeps at the weekend? It wouldn’t be worth it, revealed a recent study by Penn State University.

According to it, the longer sleeps of the weekend are not enough to restore a person from the strain that too short weekday sleeps cause to the heart and circulatory system.

The study was published by scientific journal Psychosomatic Medicine.

Eleven 15 basically healthy men aged 25–35 participated in the one-day study.

First, they were allowed to sleep ten hours a night for three nights to get their sleep patterns back to baseline.

After this, the subjects were allowed to sleep only five hours a night for five nights. This was followed by two more recovery nights, during which the participants were able to get ten hours of sleep again.

The subjects’ health was monitored by measuring their resting heart rate and blood pressure during waking hours, always every two hours.

The measurements showed that the resting heart rate of the participants increased by about one beat for each day of the study. While the average resting heart rate was 69 beats per minute at the beginning of the study, it was 78 beats at the end.

The upper blood pressure, on the other hand, increased during the study from 116 millimeters of mercury to more than 119 millimeters of mercury.

Essential was that the condition did not improve, even though the patients were allowed to sleep for ten hours for a couple of days. This is what the main author of the study, a graduate student, says David Reichenberger in the university’s bulletin.

“Despite the opportunity to rest at the end of the weekend study, the subjects’ circulatory system did not have time to recover,” states Reichenberger in the university’s bulletin.

So In the United States as well as in Finland, many people sleep too little. In the 2017 FinTerveys survey, one in four women and one in five men estimated that they sleep too little.

The need for sleep varies from person to person, but for about 95 percent of people, it settles between six and nine hours.