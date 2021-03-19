Brand Studio for Facyca

We should all have a good rest to live fully. This is essential to be able to be active during the day and feel healthy and full of energy. To achieve that goal, a good mattress is key. Ideally, each person could access one, regardless of the particularities they go through, however, this is not always possible, for various reasons.

The space at home and physical difficulties are issues for which many believe that they cannot access a quality mattress that allows them to achieve a good night’s sleep and a full and active life. The reality is that on many occasions these qualities can be a hindrance, but today there are solutions at your fingertips to get the perfect bed, that suits all circumstances.

Many people who live in a confined space do not see how they can have a good mattress. They consider that a conventional bed would occupy the whole house, or much of it, and settle for options that do not meet their needs. Facyca comes to solve this problem with his line of sofa beds. These pieces of furniture are designed to adapt to very different places and, as in all the company’s products, comfort, design and practicality prevail. There are as many models as options to choose from. The objective is that it is the sofa that adapts to the tastes, needs and spaces of the client and not that it is the person who must modify their preferences in order to have a bed.

Moreover, with its folding bed line, Facyca solves the life of those who need special care when lying down. They are ideal for different types of needs. They can be used by people with reduced mobility, who need to change position several times a day. Or also those who need to keep a part of the body in a certain position. These beds adapt to everything. Some have mobility in the upper part, and allow the person to lie down or sit. Others allow the lower part to move, to place the legs in different positions. There are also models that allow movement on both sides. The idea is that those who need these folding beds make sleeping a pleasure and not a difficulty.

STEPHAN CHAISE LONGE model.

The brand is in all the details and also thinks about the quality of life of its customers, beyond the hours of sleep. One of the models of the folding beds is double, and half folds and the other does not. This is intended for two people who do not have the same physical needs but who want to sleep next to each other.

Facyca was born in the 1950s, in the City of Buenos Aires, and over the years managed to position itself and remain as the leading company in the market in the manufacture of sofas in general, sofa beds, relaxing armchairs and articulated beds. Their experience in the field and their professionalism make them the only ones in the market capable of offering a ten-year guarantee on mechanisms and reinforced and removable metal structures. With an industrial plant of more than 10 thousand square meters, in which the metallurgical, wood and upholstery industries coexist, they have more than 2 thousand meters of exhibition hall. There clients can find their perfect bed.

Richmond Model

Facyca’s differential is the artisan construction, added to the avant-garde design, linked to the permanent incorporation of technologies applied to comfort. Each product is marked by these qualities, so that the consumer experience is unforgettable.