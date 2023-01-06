Does watching the sleep of a stranger calm you down? Would you enjoy waking him up with a shrill noise or, better yet, an alternating current shock? In 2022 there are people who answer “Yes to everything”, and indulge their base instincts with the streamers of sleep: people who sleep with a camera in front of their bed that broadcasts their dream live for an audience that watches and…does not shut up.

It is the dream of every mortal is to earn money even sleeping. In their beginnings the streamers from the dream they got it. They would get into bed, turn on their station streaming -the mobile with a well-positioned tripod- and recorded themselves sleeping for several hours. Those who watched over them sleep, many confined to their rooms due to the pandemic, said that the spectacle of other people’s sleep calmed them down, helped them alleviate insomnia and enjoy peaceful company. They didn’t earn much money, but when they woke up they could read the thousands of messages their followers left them. If they managed to sponsor a brand of mattresses or pillows, the business began to pick up. This was the case in 2020 when this practice flourished, but in 2022, the year of reality, you have to fully monetize the transmission, and to achieve this you have to let yourself be woken up as many times as the audience pays, and in the most annoying, noisy and extravagant way possible. . “The more chaos, the better. The audience loves chaos”, sums up Jakey Boehm.

Boehm is a tiktoker 28-year-old Australian, with more than a million followers, leader of the streaming interactive sleep. According to Wired Y The Wall Street Journal You can earn $35,000 each month without leaving your bed. Every night at ten she puts on her pajamas, gets into her bed, dims the lights, and opens the door. live from Tiktok to meet a global audience who want to see him sleep and play wake up all night.

With the camera pointed at his bed, he tries to sleep while thousands of people pay to wake him up. During the transmission, hundreds of them buy virtual gifts that disturb their sleep with lights, noises and loud music. One of the “gifts” is the darkest audio of The glow, Jack Nicholson’s character saying: “Here’s Jhonny!”. It’s a video game and Boehm is the target. Whoever manages to wake him up with the greatest fuss wins. For one dollar you can write a message in the chat that a bot will shout in Boehm’s ear, for two you can send him virtual glasses that scream: “Chrissy, wake up!”, a cry from the series stranger things Very popular on TikTok. For 95 dollars you can send him a cramp that will come to him through a bracelet that he wears on his wrist. For $380 a follower can activate every device in the room for five minutes and make a big racket. The price includes notifying all TikTok users to come into the room of the streamer. The torture lasts until 5.20 in the morning. At that time Boehm turns off the liveedits the content, goes back to bed around 6:30 and sleeps until 12:00.

Boehm has been raising the entertainment offers to its audience. He doesn’t want people to be bored while he sleeps. If at first the viewers only had access to their printer now their configuration is much more sophisticated, if they pay enough they could activate a bubble machine in his room or place an inflatable doll as a bed partner.

In exchange for his hectic nights, Boehm keeps a portion of what his fans invest in gifts. He wants to use the proceeds to buy a house and support mental health charities.

The spectacle of seeing people sleeping is not a creation of digital culture. In 1964 Andy Warhol presented his film sleeping, a tape showing her lover John Giorno sleeping for five hours and twenty minutes. In 2004 the National Portrait Gallery in London presented a work of video art by the artist Sam Taylor-Johnson called David. In the work you could see a young Beckham shirtless taking a long nap of 107 minutes.

Why do we like to watch others sleep? Some streamers They used to have insomnia problems and they say that the first time they saw a live broadcast of a stranger’s dream they fell asleep peacefully. Apparently, in the same way that a yawn is contagious, seeing someone fast asleep can help induce sleep. Two years is a short time to study if the streamers have some impact on the quality of their followers’ dreams, but some sleep and hypnosis experts such as David SpiegalThey believe that we are social creatures programmed to empathize, so watching someone sleep could help us get into a restful frame of mind.

The streamers of dream that have been successful do not exactly reveal their profits, except for the figures that they have published Wired Y The Wall Street Journal As for Boehm, it is known that they earn more when they get a sponsor, and that this is more frequent in quiet broadcasts where there is not a mob trying to wake them up. For the interactive show on Twitch or TikTok that brings more audience and visibility to the streamersand it also means more sacrifices, they earn less, but enough to pay the bills and the rent with two transmissions a month, according to a report in Wired Michael Nielsen (26 years old), a streamer which adds, between TikTok, Twitch and YouTube, 1.4 million followers.

For Erin Duffy, author of the book (Not) Getting Paid to Do What You Love and an expert in the economics of social networks, these profit models are unstable and can cause problems. In addition to the rapid success of the first streamers of the dream can attract other creators who will no longer have the same luck and will sacrifice their quality of life for alms. Duffy believes that we are looking at a micro-niche of online content where only a few will have financial rewards, and those will probably already be positioned. When they arrived they were the first, they capitalized on the passing fad and achieved an integrated audience that at any moment will flee to the next Internet diversion.

